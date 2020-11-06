Razorbacks' full basketball schedule announced

— Arkansas' full 27-game men's basketball schedule has been released for the 2020-21 season.

The SEC announced its conference schedule Friday, one day after the Razorbacks announced their nine-game nonconference schedule.

Arkansas will open SEC action at Auburn on Dec. 30 and play home-and-home games against the Tigers, Missouri, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks have home-only games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida.

Arkansas will play South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Tennessee only on the road. Times and TV information for each game will be announced at a later date.

In Eric Musselman’s first season, the Razorbacks finished 20-12 overall and 7-11 in the SEC, including 5-4 in games in Bud Walton Arena. The team’s road wins in league play came at Ole Miss and Alabama.

Prior to the remainder of the season being canceled because of concerns surrounding covid-19, the Razorbacks defeated Vanderbilt in the opening game of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

Arkansas’ 2020-21 roster features 10 newcomers, including graduate transfers Vance Jackson, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate, a top-10 freshman class and two returning players with experience in juniors Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson. Guard JD Notae and forward Connor Vanover are also eligible to play after redshirting last season.

The Razorbacks will hold their annual Red-White game on Nov. 12 in Bud Walton Arena.

2020-21 Arkansas Basketball Schedule

Nov. 25 - Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 28 - North Texas

Dec. 2 - Texas-Arlington

Dec. 5 - Lipscomb

Dec. 8 - at Tulsa

Dec. 12 - Central Arkansas

Dec. 20 - Oral Roberts

Dec. 22 - Abilene Christian

Dec. 30 - at Auburn

Jan. 2 - Missouri

Jan. 6 - at Tennessee

Jan. 9 - Georgia

Jan. 13 - at LSU

Jan. 16 - at Alabama

Jan. 20 - Auburn

Jan. 23 - at Vanderbilt

Jan. 27 - Ole Miss

Jan. 30 - at Oklahoma State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Feb. 2 - Mississippi State

Feb. 6 - Texas A&M

Feb. 9 - at Kentucky

Feb. 13 - at Missouri

Feb. 16 - Florida

Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M

Feb. 24 - Alabama

Feb. 27 - LSU

March 2 - at South Carolina