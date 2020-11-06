Razorbacks' full basketball schedule announced

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' full 27-game men's basketball schedule has been released for the 2020-21 season.
The SEC announced its conference schedule Friday, one day after the Razorbacks announced their nine-game nonconference schedule.
Arkansas will open SEC action at Auburn on Dec. 30 and play home-and-home games against the Tigers, Missouri, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks have home-only games against Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida.
Arkansas will play South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Tennessee only on the road. Times and TV information for each game will be announced at a later date.
In Eric Musselman’s first season, the Razorbacks finished 20-12 overall and 7-11 in the SEC, including 5-4 in games in Bud Walton Arena. The team’s road wins in league play came at Ole Miss and Alabama.
Prior to the remainder of the season being canceled because of concerns surrounding covid-19, the Razorbacks defeated Vanderbilt in the opening game of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
Arkansas’ 2020-21 roster features 10 newcomers, including graduate transfers Vance Jackson, Justin Smith and Jalen Tate, a top-10 freshman class and two returning players with experience in juniors Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson. Guard JD Notae and forward Connor Vanover are also eligible to play after redshirting last season.
The Razorbacks will hold their annual Red-White game on Nov. 12 in Bud Walton Arena.
2020-21 Arkansas Basketball Schedule
Nov. 25 - Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 28 - North Texas
Dec. 2 - Texas-Arlington
Dec. 5 - Lipscomb
Dec. 8 - at Tulsa
Dec. 12 - Central Arkansas
Dec. 20 - Oral Roberts
Dec. 22 - Abilene Christian
Dec. 30 - at Auburn
Jan. 2 - Missouri
Jan. 6 - at Tennessee
Jan. 9 - Georgia
Jan. 13 - at LSU
Jan. 16 - at Alabama
Jan. 20 - Auburn
Jan. 23 - at Vanderbilt
Jan. 27 - Ole Miss
Jan. 30 - at Oklahoma State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Feb. 2 - Mississippi State
Feb. 6 - Texas A&M
Feb. 9 - at Kentucky
Feb. 13 - at Missouri
Feb. 16 - Florida
Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M
Feb. 24 - Alabama
Feb. 27 - LSU
March 2 - at South Carolina