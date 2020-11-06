Republican senators pick Hickey as nominee for president pro tempore

Arkansas Senate Republicans on Thursday afternoon selected Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, as their nominee to be the president pro tempore from 2021-23.

The Senate Republican Caucus voted for Hickey over Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, Senate Republican leader Scott Flippo of Mountain Home said. Flippo declined to disclose the caucus's vote. Hickey would succeed Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs.

The 35-member Senate is scheduled to vote this morning to elect the next president pro tempore, who will assume the post in the regular session starting Jan. 11, the start of the 93rd Arkansas General Assembly.

In April, the Senate elected Hickey, with the apparent backing of a coalition of Senate Republicans and Democrats, over Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, as the president pro tempore designate in a secret ballot.

Hester had been selected by that body's Republicans as their nominee to be designate. The full Senate's decision in April surprised Hester.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

At that time, Hickey said he opted against running in the Senate Republican caucus to be the nominee for president pro tempore designate because he wanted the Senate's 35 members to elect him. The Senate now includes 26 Republicans and nine Democrats, but the chamber will have 28 Republicans and seven Democrats starting in the regular session.

Hester said Thursday that he didn't seek to be the caucus's nominee Thursday afternoon because "I can count" votes.

"The thought was maybe a third candidate would shake things up and that didn't turn out to be," he said.

Hester said he will support the nominee.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, said Thursday that he's pleased that the caucus met and had a chance to make a decision on its nominee.

Earlier this week, he tweeted, "Every @ARGOP member should make sure the Republicans in the Arkansas Senate remember the WRITTEN party platform which is clear about supporting the GOP nominee for Pro Tem."

Hickey referred questions about Thursday's caucus to Flippo and Senate Republican Whip Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith.

Johnson said Thursday, "We just got done with the caucus meeting.

"I'm not going to speak on that," he said when asked if he lost to Hickey.

Asked why he wouldn't comment, Johnson said, "I think that was a closed meeting and it was part of a closed caucus meeting."

Crossett Republican Ben Gilmore's ouster of Democratic Sen. Eddie Cheatham of Crossett and McNeil Republican Charles Beckham's defeat of Democratic Sen. Bruce Maloch of Magnolia in Tuesday's election are what will increase the Senate Republican ranks to 28 come January.

Hickey has served in the Senate since 2013. He is a retired banker who is in the residential rental business.

He is a former co-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee and is known by his colleagues for digging into the details of legislation, state contracts and other state government business.

Hickey has also been a critic of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson at times. In 2018, he lost his bid to be the Republican nominee for the Senate's top leadership post to Hendren, whose uncle is Hutchinson. Hendren has served as president pro tempore since 2019.