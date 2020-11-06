Searcy can't slow Sylvan Hills

Senior slotback Taevion Cunningham carried 7 times for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns as surging Sylvan Hills closed the regular season with a 41-7 victory over Searcy in 6A-East action Thursday night at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood.

Sylvan Hills (7-3, 6-1 6A-East) is scheduled to open the postseason next week at home as the conference champion and No. 1 seed against 6A-West's No. 8 seed.

The Bears have won five consecutive games and seven of their last eight.

"We've been getting better," said first-year Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill, previously offensive coordinator at NCAA Division II power Harding University. "We feel like we're headed in the right direction. We get to get another week of practice in and see how far we can go. Our guys have done a good job of knowing the offense and executing the offense and really trying to be technicians up front."

That offense, the same run-heavy Double-Slot scheme employed by Harding, produced 321 total yards -- all rushing -- before Hill pulled his starters following a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore fullback Keshaun Jackson with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter. The Bears then stretched the lead to 41-0.

After stalling at the Searcy 36 to open the game -- junior quarterback Corey Washington's only pass attempt of the game was incomplete on fourth down -- Sylvan Hills scored touchdowns on its next four possessions to lead 28-0 at halftime.

Cunningham ran 65 yards for a touchdown with 3:48 remaining in the first quarter and 38 yards for another score with 5:53 remaining in the first half. Washington had given Sylvan Hills a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:46 remaining in the first half. Junior slotback Xavier Okafor scored the final touchdown on a 40-yard run with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

The Bears ran 25 times for 262 yards in the first half, while limiting the Lions to 64 total yards.

Sylvan Hills increased the lead to 34-0 on its first possession of the second half when senior fullback DeAngelo Smith ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 9:15 remaining in the third quarter. Smith finished with 76 rushing yards on 13 carries.

"We played well," said Hill, who led Sylvan Hills to its first conference title since 2004.

"The first drive, we ran six plays and had five busts. Kind of settled down after that. Of course, Taevion had another big night, and the defense played lights out. I thought our special teams were good. Had a chance to get the clock going and missed a PAT. That's very frustrating, but I'm proud of the kids. Man, we ask a lot out of them and they come through for us."

Searcy (4-6, 3-4) scored its only touchdown on a 49-yard run by junior wide receiver Reid Miles with 9:46 remaining in the game.