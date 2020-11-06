Senators accelerate, cruise by Cardinals

HASKELL -- A business-like approach yielded business-like results for Joe T. Robinson on Thursday night.

The Senators overcame a first-quarter deficit and piled up nearly 500 yards of offense to cruise past Benton Harmony Grove 42-7 at Sykes Stadium.

Senior quarterback Buddy Gaston completed 8 of 12 passes for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns for Robinson (7-3, 5-1 4A-7), which scored the game's final 42 points after surrendering an early score.

Senior wide receiver James Jordan caught 5 passes for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns, while senior running back Hunter Smith finished with 101 yards from scrimmage and scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter.

"We got the job done," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "It was a week where the kids didn't get real sky high. It was one where we simply wanted to take care of business, and we did that. We came out this one heading into the playoffs with an opportunity to kind of heal up a little bit next week and try to make another run at a title."

The defending Class 4A state champions appear ready to make that postseason surge after impressively winning its fourth game in a row. Five of Robinson's six touchdowns covered at least 45 yards, and its defense sacked Harmony Grove junior quarterback Hunter Williams five times.

The Senators, though, did receive a scare in the second half when Gaston went down with a left shoulder injury after being sacked with 10:55 left in the third quarter. The 6-4, 205-pounder laid on the field for several minutes before being helped to the sideline. Gaston didn't return to the game, but Eskola said his starter would be fine.

"It was just one of those things where he got dinged a little bit," he explained. "It wasn't a situation where we had to have him come back in. We've got next week off so he'll be okay.

"We actually rested two starting offensive linemen and two starting defensive linemen just to try to get healthy."

Senior running back Canyon Clifton ran 24 times for 119 yards, while junior tailback K.D. Newton added 60 yards and 15 carries for Harmony Grove (0-10, 0-7), which used its Diamond-T offense to keep its final game of the year close for a half. The Cardinals grabbed a 7-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter when Williams finished off an 11-play, 74-yard drive with a 4-yard run.

But that was all the scoring Harmony Grove mustered despite moving the ball inside Robinson territory on six additional drives.

"The guys fought and fought," said a visibly emotional Harmony Grove Coach Mike Guthrie. "We got out-athleted [Thursday]. That was really the bottom line. But the kids came out and played their butts off. That's all you can ask for."

Gaston tossed a 45-yard touchdown to Jordan on the Senators' first series to tie the game at 7-7, then hooked up with senior wide receiver Desmond Wilkins for a 72-yard score with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

Smith's touchdown midway through the second gave Robinson a 21-7 lead before another 45-yard connection from Gaston to Jordan with 28 seconds to go in the period sent the Senators into halftime with a 28-7 cushion.

Backup quarterback Jack Cleveland came in following Gaston's injury and threw another 45-yard score to Jordan with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter to extend Robinson's lead to 35-7. Junior Anthony Freeman added a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth.

"Harmony Grove always plays hard, always," Eskola said. "They milk the clock, and it's frustrating for the other team because you don't get very many possessions. You feel like you've got to press a little bit when you play them.

"It's tough for a defense because we can't simulate what they do in practice. So for us, it was a matter of surviving and not giving up the big play. I thought we did a good job of doing that."