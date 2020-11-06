State posts record 1-day rise of 1,548 virus cases

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by more than 1,500, topping the previous record for a one-day increase by more than 200 cases.

"Today's significant increase in new cases shows that we have the virus in all our communities," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

He also said the rise in the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 -- from 642 on Wednesday to 667 on Thursday -- "breaks the recent trend of smaller numbers."

The number in the hospital as of Thursday was still down from a high of 688 as of Monday, however.

"The coming weeks are critical, and we must be diligent, intentional, and not be careless," Hutchinson said.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha called the increase in cases "alarming" and linked it in part to Halloween-related gatherings.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The cases are "going up, and I expect that they will continue to go up for the time being," she said.

"I think part of what we're seeing is the result of activity last weekend, and I think there are still more cases that will result from recent social activity that will potentially drive the numbers even higher," Dillaha said.

In particular, she said she's heard reports of election night watch parties "with no social distancing and no face coverings" that could lead to more cases.

The increase of 1,548 cases Thursday came a day after the state case count rose by 1,293.

At the time, that was the state's third-highest one-day increase.

The state's previous record for a one-day increase was the 1,337 cases that were added to tallies on Oct. 23.

The increase Thursday was more than 44% higher than the increase of 1,072 cases that were added the previous Thursday.

It included 1,155 cases that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 393 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 11, to 2,037.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell by eight, to 103.

Meanwhile, the state's active case total and average daily increase in cases over a rolling seven-day period each rose to new records.

The active case tally rose by 483, to 10,493, as 1,054 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The average daily increase over seven days rose by 68, to 1,093.

Previously, the record for the active case total was the 10,420 cases that were active as of Sunday.

The previous record for the average daily increase was 1,034 cases a day that were added in the seven-day span ending Oct. 27.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose Thursday by 53, to 7,326.

The number who have ever been on ventilators rose by three, to 859.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 117,360.

That comprised 107,292 confirmed cases and 10,068 probable ones.

The state's death toll rose by nine, to 1,863, among confirmed cases and by two, to 174, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths rose by five, to 819.

'REAL CONCERN'

Dillaha said she has a "very real concern" that the virus is spreading at an increasingly faster pace that will stress hospitals' capacity to handle patients.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

"I think that it's the continuation of community spread, and so when you have community spread and you have someone who has covid-19 and they infect even just two people, if nothing is done to stop the spread, then they can each infect two more, so you can have a fairly rapid rise," Dillaha said.

"I think that enough people are not adhering to the guidelines for social distancing and wearing face coverings, that that's promoting that kind of rapid spread."

While the state's contact tracing efforts are meant to stop such chains of transmission, large case increases such as Thursday's make those efforts more difficult, she said.

"I think it is stretching them very thin," Dillaha said of the contact tracers.

"We'll have to see how well they're able to address the numbers. If it stays elevated like this, as I suspect that it will, then we'll probably have to make some adjustments to our contact tracing strategies."

For instance, she said the department may have to assign some of its own staff members to help the 796 contact tracers who work for the state under contracts with General Dynamics Information Technology, the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

JAIL INCREASES

The tallies of confirmed or probable cases rose Thursday by 222 in Benton County; 144 in Pulaski County; 94 in Washington County; 78 in Sebastian County; 76 in Craighead County; 71 in White County; and 56 in Saline County.

Among prison and jail inmates, the state's count of cases rose by 107.

Dillaha said a "large proportion" of those were among inmates at the Benton County jail, although she didn't have further details.

Meyer Gilbert, the chief deputy for the Benton County sheriff's office, said the office would release information today about testing at the jail, which holds about 620 inmates.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among state prison inmates rose by 15, to 326, at the McPherson Unit in Newport; by two, to 96 at the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff; by one, to 419, at the Wrightsville Unit; and by one, to 414 among women inmates at the J. Aaron Hawkins Sr. Center in Wrightsville.

The number of cases that were active at those prisons ranged from 128 at the McPherson Unit to one at the Wrightsville Unit.

Arkansans age 18-24, who make up less than 10% of the state's population, accounted for 12% of the cases that were added to the state's tallies Thursday.

The 193 cases that were added among residents in that age group translated to a rate of 67 cases per 100,000 residents.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

The number of cases added per 100,000 residents was 38 for children, 53 for Arkansans age 25-44, 52 for those age 45-64 and 56 for those age 65 and older.

The state's count of virus deaths rose by two each in Craighead and Washington counties and by one each in Benton, Cross, Desha, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence and Saline counties.

The death toll rose by two, to 278, among Arkansans age 55-64, and by nine, to 1,568, among those 65 and older.

SCHOOL CASES

At public schools, the number of active cases among students and employees rose by 55, to 1,259, between Monday and Thursday, according to biweekly Health Department reports.

The department listed 80 school districts as having five or more active cases among students and employees, up from 61 Monday.

The cumulative number of cases rose by 610, to 9,631.

That number as of Thursday included at least 6,801 students and 2,685 employees.

Those totals don't add up to the overall total because of "incomplete data," according to the Health Department.

The Springdale, Rogers and Greene County Tech school districts were listed as having the largest number of cases Monday and Thursday.

Between those days, the number of active cases rose by 17, to 72, at the Springdale district; by 16, to 58, at the Rogers district and by three, to 46, at the Greene County district.

Meanwhile, the daughter of an elementary school teacher who has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the virus has created a fundraiser to help cover costs for her mother's treatment.

On a GoFundMe page, Kayla Smitherman described the downward spiral of her mother, Janis Millican, a Lafayette County School District elementary teacher, after she contracted the virus.

Millican was airlifted to Little Rock's Baptist Health Medical Center on Sunday from a hospital in Magnolia, Smitherman wrote on the fundraising site.

She said earlier this week, her mother "crashed and had to be coded with CPR for 35 minutes before regaining her pulse."

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

"We were told that she has brain function and had a CT [scan], but we're still awaiting results to see the extent of the damage from coding," Smitherman wrote.

INSTRUCTION CHANGES

Virus concerns prompted the Hampton School District and White County Central High School in Judsonia to shift to virtual instruction Thursday.

The Hampton district's shift was "due to the number of staff and students who have tested positive or have been placed in quarantine due to close contact," Superintendent Doug Worley said in a letter posted online.

He said the shift would last at least until Tuesday.

"We will continue to monitor the number of positive cases that are reported to the district during this time," Worley wrote. "If needed, we may extend the remote instruction days."

White County Central School District Superintendent Dean Stanley cited rising case numbers as the reason for the Judsonia school's shift.

The district has 28 active cases, and 118 faculty members and students under quarantine, mostly in the high school, Stanley said.

"Obviously we are very concerned with the number of cases we are having," he said. "We are hoping this time going virtual will give time for the virus to run its course and not spread among our students and our staff."

He added: "There has been a spike [in cases] in White County. It has hit our students, and it has hit our community."

In Jacksonville, classes at Murrell Taylor Elementary School will be online-only today because of a lack of staffing and substitute teachers caused in part by the coronavirus, the district announced.

"Fortunately, we have planned for this scenario and are ready to quickly make the transition," Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District spokeswoman Cheesa Williams said.

Students have been issued Chromebooks that will allow them to attend virtual classes and complete class assignments at home, Williams said. If families need to send their children to school, services are available on campus and students will complete virtual classes on campus in a supervised setting.

Bus routes and food service will operate as normal during those days.

In its daily covid-19 report, the Little Rock School District reported that a student at Mann Middle School and one student each enrolled in virtual instruction at Central and Parkview high schools had tested positive for the virus during the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday.

An employee at Henderson Middle School also tested positive, the district reported.

An additional 11 students and nine employees at several schools were required to quarantine, including seven students and two employees at Mann and five employees at Henderson.

IN RED ZONE

In a weekly update on its website, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement listed 35 school districts as being in the "red zone," based on the number of new cases among residents within their boundaries.

That was down from 40 districts with the label a week earlier.

The center lists districts as being in the red zone if they had at least 50 cases per 10,000 residents who are not incarcerated or residents of nursing homes or state-run centers for the developmentally disabled over a two-week span.

On Thursday, 14 districts were removed from the list, while nine were added.

One, the Marked Tree School District, had more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents, meaning at least 1% of its population had been infected.

"Unfortunately, we are still in a much worse position than we were a month ago, when only 13 districts were in the red zone," Joe Thompson, the center's chief executive, said in a blog post.

"Residents of these 35 districts should be especially careful to take precautions against further spread: Wash your hands frequently, maintain 6 feet of distance from people who are not members of your household, and wear a mask in shared public spaces."

HIGHER EDUCATION

At colleges and universities, the number of cumulative cases among students, as tracked in Health Department reports, topped 5,000 Thursday.

The reports also showed an increase from Monday to Thursday in the number of cases among students and employees that were considered active.

The cumulative student cases increased from 4,999 Monday to 5,153 Thursday.

Statewide enrollment at colleges and universities this fall is 133,454, according to preliminary totals from the state Department of Education's Division of Higher Education.

The total does not include high school students also enrolled in college.

The student and employee cases that were listed as active increased from 376 Monday to 429 Thursday.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, which tops all colleges with 1,887 cumulative student cases identified, also had the most active cases, 56, in Thursday's report. That number was unchanged from Monday.

On Monday, only UA-Fayetteville topped 30 active cases. But in Thursday's report, two additional colleges were listed with more than 30: the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, with 43, and Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, with 31.

Individual schools have reported different totals than information in the statewide reports, however. Arkansas Tech on its website Thursday listed 24 active covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday announced a testing event scheduled for Tuesday on the Little Rock campus of Philander Smith College.

"We just want to be sure we are being vigilant," Olivia Goodheart, a spokeswoman for the college, said about why it requested the visit.

She said the campus has only one active case, its first case this semester. But "we are following the trends" of increasing cases elsewhere, Goodheart said.

Philander Smith, a historically Black college, required students to be tested for covid-19 before living on campus, Goodheart said. Monthly on-campus testing is also required, she said, and also anytime a student leaves for a weekend.

"This is an event for them that they can participate in," Goodheart said of the UAMS testing, but she said it is not required that students take part. The college enrolled 804 students this fall, according to preliminary state data. Some are taking classes virtually, Goodheart said.

The UAMS event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college's library parking lot will provide drive-up testing for up to 200 with no out-of-pocket cost, according to the announcement.

WORKPLACE CASES

Hytrol Conveyor in Jonesboro on Thursday topped a Health Department list of workplaces -- excluding health care providers, schools and correctional facilities -- with five or more active cases.

The number of active cases listed among workers at the business rose from six Monday to 10 Thursday, with the cumulative number of cases increasing by six, to 76.

Other workplaces on the list included a Pilgrim's Pride plant in De Queen, which had seven active cases.

A Frito Lay factory in Jonesboro and a Tyson Foods plant in Pine Bluff were each listed as having six active cases among workers.

A Tyson Plant in Van Buren, a Nestle factory in Jonesboro, a Simmons Foods plant in Fort Smith and Roach Manufacturing in Trumann were each listed as having five active cases among workers.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Tracy Neal of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.