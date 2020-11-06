BASKETBALL

UALR women picked third, ASU fourth

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference's West Division, according to the the league's preseason coaches poll released Thursday, while the Arkansas State women were chosen fourth.

Texas-Arlington was picked to win the division and finished with 115 points in the poll. Louisiana-Lafayette (111 points) was second, with Texas State (37 points) and Louisiana-Monroe (20 points) rounding out the division. Troy (140 points) was picked to win the East Division, followed by South Alabama (112) and Coastal Carolina (83).

With a division-only schedule this season, Sun Belt teams will not face interdivisional opponents until the conference tournament, which is scheduled for March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas swept at No. 9 Missouri

The University of Arkansas lost 3-0 (28-26, 25-19, 29-27) at No. 9 Missouri on Thursday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo.

Gracie Ryan had 33 of the Razorbacks' 38 assists, Lauren Evans led Arkansas (4-2, 4-2 SEC) with 13 digs and Jillian Gillen had 11 kills and 11 digs. Taylor Head also had 11 kills. Gillen and Elizabeth Pamphile had one block each for the Razorbacks.

Andrea Fuentes led the Tigers (4-2, 4-2) with a match-high 45 assists, Emily Brown had a match-high 14 digs and Kylie Deberg had 20 kills.

