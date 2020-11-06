Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with covid-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows poses for a picture with supporters before President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Reading (Pa.) Regional Airport in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. (AP / Alex Brandon )

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning, without a mask, when Trump told Americans that “frankly, we did win this election.”

Meadows had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but he was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.