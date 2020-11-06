UA coach has broad music taste

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has gotten mileage out of "turn that damn jukebox on!" the impromptu phrase he hollered after the Razorbacks' 21-14 win at Mississippi State, then again after their 33-21 win over Ole Miss.

His love of music came shining through on Thursday when he was asked what exactly was on his personal music playlist these days.

"Well, Chaka Khan was on it just about five minutes ago before they told me I had to come Zoom," Pittman said. "Right now I'm into the Gap Band, Chaka Khan, Rick James. I'm kind of going that route right now, trying to get ready for the ball game.

" I'm a big-time country fan, but y'all don't know I can play the guitar and the piano, so ... music has been a huge part of my life. I like all kinds of music, different types of music. Right now I'm just trying to get ready to play Tennessee, so I can kind of get more pumped up with music."

Pittman said his parents made all their children learn an instrument, so he took piano lessons as well as guitar, which he likes better.

"I know it's awesome, but it was kind of a bummer, you know, honestly, going to piano lessons when you could be out playing baseball," Pittman said.

The height of Pittman's musical career was playing at the prom at Welch (Okla.) High School in the early 1980s with his brother in law.

"I think I made like $20," Pittman said. "My brother-in-law is a good singer, Dale Christiansen. We didn't have to have many songs because one of them was 'Stairway to Heaven,' and that lasted like 20 minutes."

Health update

Coach Sam Pittman said on his radio show Wednesday night that there were a couple of injured players who probably wouldn't be available for game day on Saturday.

Asked to clarify who the injured players were on the back half of a two-part question on Thursday, Pittman literally laughed it off.

"What was the first part?" Pittman asked. "I was laughing so hard when you asked me about injuries."

The first part was a status update on offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, who did not travel to the Texas A&M game last week.

"Dalton was out last week, so he wasn't there," Pittman said. "He's back, and injury wise, I think we're doing OK there."

Right-hand grab

Treylon Burks' second touchdown catch last Saturday was a one-hand grab, not the leaping style of catch he had to make against Ole Miss, but due to another circumstance.

Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson had grabbed Burks' left arm while running tight with the slot receiver on a slant route. Burks reached out with his right arm and brought the pass in for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

"He just had my left hand, so obviously I just had to use my right hand to catch the ball," Burks said on the "Sam Pittman Live" radio show on Wednesday. "It's just stuff that the receiver group works on in practice and we just used it in the game."

Burks called that his favorite touchdown catch of the season among his four.

The RB group

Sam Pittman said tailback A'Montae Spivey's decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday was a mutual agreement between he and the redshirt freshman.

Arkansas will enter the second half of the season with three healthy scholarship tailbacks in Rakeem Boyd, Trelon Smith and true freshman Dominique Johnson, who does not have a carry.

"I like Dominique Johnson," Pittman said. "He was third team before the mutual agreement that Spivey go to the transfer portal."

Pittman said walk-on Donte Buckner, who traveled to all three road games, is the fourth tailback.

DG on the mend

The Razorbacks should be closer to full strength at defensive end on Saturday with Dorian Gerald's ankle injury further improved after he saw limited action last week. Gerald had one tackle against the Aggies but also committed a critical offsides on a third-and-4 snap in the second half.

"I feel like he's coming on strong," end Julius Coates said. "Dorian is another juco guy. He's a fighter, so he's working to get back. When he gets back, he going to be D.G. He's looking good this week, moving around a lot quicker, a lot faster. I think he's trusting (the ankle) a little bit more."

Majors motion

The Volunteers are wearing patches this season to honor the memory of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Johnny Majors. A former Arkansas assistant, Majors passed away at age 85 on June 3.

A legendary Volunteer player (1954-56) and coach (1977-92), Majors had his jersey No. 45 retired in 2012. The patch has his number 45 and "JTM" for John Terrill Majors on it.

Ties

In addition to having former Arkansas offensive coordinator Jim Chaney on staff for his second stint at Tennessee, the Volunteers have others with ties to Arkansas.

Steve Caldwell, the Tennessee assistant director of life skills and an Arkansas State graduate, served two terms as defensive line coach at Arkansas from 2010-12 and 2018-19.

Tennessee inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer collected his undergraduate degree at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2012) while playing for the Golden Lions during a wildly varying career run to the SEC ranks. Niedermeyer, a native of Eagle River, Alaska, played at UAPB from 2011-13 after starting at Glendale (Ariz.) Community College and Butte (Mont.) Junior College. He worked at UAPB, Miami (Fla.) and East Texas Baptist before hooking up with Jeremy Pruitt as a defensive graduate assistant at Georgia in 2015. Niedermeyer was named the 2019 national recruiter of the year by ESPN and 247Sports.

Former UA graduate assistant Chip Long, who spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Notre Dame, is now one of seven analysts at Tennessee. Long was an offensive graduate assistant under Coach Bobby Petrino at Arkansas (2008-09) before he moved into on-field stints at Illinois, Arizona State, Memphis and with the Fighting Irish.

Wins 600 and 650

Tennessee notched back-to-back milestone wins over Arkansas in the 1990s, the victories straddling the Razorbacks' entry into the SEC in 1992.

The Volunteers captured the program's 600th win with a 31-27 decision over the Razorbacks in the Cotton Bowl to cap the 1989 season on Jan. 1, 1990. Almost six years later, the Volunteers hit win No. 650 with a 49-31 win at Arkansas on Oct. 7, 1995.

Postseason picks

Brett McMurphy of Stadium, and formerly of ESPN.com, updated his postseason picks on Tuesday, and he's got College Football Playoff pairings of Alabama vs. Oregon and Ohio State vs. Clemson.

McMurphy projected three SEC teams in the New Year's 6 Bowls: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, Georgia vs. Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl and Florida vs. Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl.

Arkansas will square off against arch-rival Texas in the Liberty Bowl, McMurphy predicted.

Undefeated

Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt has never faced the Razorbacks as a head coach, but he has a sterling record against them as an assistant.

Pruitt's record against Arkansas as an assistant coach is 9-0, an 8-0 mark as an Alabama assistant and a 1-0 record as a Georgia assistant.