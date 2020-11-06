Washington County election officials OK additional ballots

Max Deitchler (from left) and Bill Ackerman, both members of the Washington County Election Commission, work Thursday Nov. 5, 2020, with Renee Oelschlaeger commission chairman as they discuss absentee ballots that arrived with problematic signatures during a meeting of the commission in the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/201106Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County election officials added about 580 ballots to be counted in Tuesday's election.

The Washington County Election Commission spent several hours Thursday reviewing provisional ballots, mostly comparing voters' signatures on the forms they signed when requesting absentee ballots and their signatures when they voted. State law requires the signatures match, along with other voter information including names, ages and addresses and that they provide identification as required by state law.

Jennifer Price, executive director for the Election Commission, said the ballots will be counted during another special commission meeting set for 2 p.m. today.

Price said the effect of the additional ballots won't be known until after they are tabulated. She said the contest for the Ward 4 seat on the Fayetteville City Council was close enough that, if enough votes were cast for some candidates, there might need to be a runoff election.

Price said the votes will not be final and official until Nov. 13 when the Election Commission will meet to certify the results of the election.