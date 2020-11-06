Washington County planners OK quarry expansion

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposed expansion of a rock quarry east of Springdale was approved Thursday by county planners, with a pending list of operating conditions to be reviewed next month.

The Washington County Planning Board approved a permit for the Hunt-Rogers quarry on Parsons Road east of Springdale. The expansion will add about 150 acres to the mining area and another 29 acres for stockpiling material from the quarry operation. The entire parcel is about 238.5 acres, according to information from the planning office.

The Planning Board tabled consideration of a development plan for the expanded operation to give county staff time to compile a list of conditions agreed on at Thursday's meeting. Those conditions will be presented at the board's Dec. 10 meeting.

According to information presented Thursday night, the quarry began operating in 2003, before the county adopted planning and zoning requirements in 2006. A permit for the operation was approved in 2012.

The Hunt-Rogers Group has been seeking approval of plans to expand the quarry operation for some time. An initial request was tabled in January. Neighbors have objected to the plans, citing damage to their homes and declining property values if the expansion were approved.

The neighbors have also raised concerns about noise, dust, heavy truck traffic on the narrow roads in the area and possible pollution of Beaver Lake.

Nathan Crouch, planning director, said notice of the public hearing on the permit was mailed to 205 neighboring property owners. Crouch said 128 of those notified returned comments opposing the plan and one was in support of the expansion.

Neighbors who spoke at Thursday's meeting were unanimous in opposing the quarry expansion.

Nanette Carpenter, one of the neighbors, said she and her family moved to the area from Texas "looking for country living." Carpenter said the quarry operation is detrimental to that lifestyle even though it is a half-mile away.

"We hear the blasts," Carpenter said. "Our house actually shakes when those blasts are done. We hear the grinding of the rocks."

Carpenter added the narrow roads in the area are overloaded with heavy trucks from the operation.

"We already have a tremendous amount of trucks on what is a very small, winding road," she said.

Patrick Deakins is justice of the peace for District 5, which includes the area surrounding the quarry. Deakins said planning and zoning regulations operate largely on the basis of trust and said that hasn't been rewarded in regard to the quarry operation.

"If we're going to be honest with ourselves, we have to admit Hunt-Rogers has been a very poor neighbor," Deakins said.

Deakins said the quarry has operated for years without an expansion and he would prefer any expansion approved by the county be done in phases with some county control over growth. Deakins also said the operations needed to be tied to some kind of agreement on a conservation easement for part of the property to keep some areas natural.

"I'm against the expansion as proposed," Deakins said.

Andrew Effinger, assistant general counsel for Hunt-Rogers, said the group is willing to set aside an area as a preservation easement and to establishing a buffer of trees on ridges between the quarry and the residential area to the east. Effinger said the nature of the mining operation makes it difficult to say when mining may need to shift from one area to another so any rigid phasing isn't feasible.

Effinger also said the group is willing to have some kind of monitoring as part of the permit, either through annual inspections or setting up an ombudsman program so there'll be someone designated to hear and investigate complaints or concerns of neighbors.

The board asked Crouch to incorporate the agreements for the conservation easement and a monitoring program into the list of conditions attached to the permit. Other conditions providing neighbors with notice of planned blasting at the quarry, evaluating noise levels and implementing measures to reduce noise from the operation, adjusting the hours of operation to a schedule mutually agreeable to the quarry operation and the neighbors, and working with Benton and Washington counties on a "patch and repair" program for roads in the area.