West Fork, Episcopal take titles

HOT SPRINGS -- There were no upsets in the Class 3A state cross country championship Thursday afternoon on the infield at Oaklawn Park.

Jessieville sophomore Juliah Rodgers and Cave City senior Luke Walling both repeated as state champions in their respective races, with Walling recording the fastest boys time of the day and Rodgers finishing with the second fastest on the girls side.

Rodgers, who was a surprise winner last year over West Fork's Joyce Ferguson, left nothing to chance as she led wire-to-wire.

Ferguson got into a late rundown with teammate Makenzie Greenlee with Greenlee taking second to lead West Fork to the Class 3A title with 27 points. Waldron, last year's state champion, had 85 points to finish second.

"I'm very proud of them today," said West Fork Coach Tiffany Surber. "We are a team that starts out training in July. We knew going into the season there was a chance to win. However, I always tell them nothing's going to be handed over to us. We need to start putting in the work now, and every single day give you know give us your best and stay focused on every day and every week and then the end results will take care of themselves, if you do that."

Surber said that the team had some struggles, dealing with injuries and illness this season.

"We went through injuries," she said. "You know, we had a lot of cancellations, but these girls chose to persevere. So I'm super proud of them that they came out on top today. This is an extra special moment for us. We won it two years ago, but this this season was harder than ever to fight through all this COVID stuff. We are so thankful that we had a season this year, so to be here and to come out on top, I guess that this is something that we'll never forget."

Rodgers' 19:48.07 was not as fast as her finish in last week's 3A-5 conference meet of 19:41.18 that was over two minutes faster than the second-place finisher, but she crossed the line with a lead of over 200 meters, despite fighting a side stitch late in the race.

"I kind of got a side stitch on, like, probably the last 800, so I don't think it was there at the end," she said, noting that her usual kick over the last 500 meters was not there.

With a season-best of 19:25.7, Rodgers admitted that she did not have her best race Thursday, but she does not plan on slowing down any time soon.

"I feel pretty good," she said. "It's not my best race, but I can I can deal with it. ... I feel pretty good about it. This is probably going to be my best year. Hopefully I'll get faster through the years, maybe get down to the 17s once I'm a senior or below."

Episcopal Collegiate won the boys state title with 78 points, and West Fork, last year's winner, scored 100.

"It kind of kept our focus on the process and on the running throughout the season," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Sam Tamo. "By the time we got here, we were prepared, as you can see, but it does mean a lot, fighting through a rough year for everybody, and succeeding after a long season of hard work."

The Wildcats were not without their struggles this season, having several athletes miss one of their biggest meets of the year -- the Van Buren Classic.

"We were excited to go race West Fork because you probably know they're a big competitor with us," Tamo said. "But that week, actually, we had gone virtual because of covid issues, and a lot of my runners weren't able to make it. In addition, they also had runners out, and I believe those were due to covid issues. So the impact of the pandemic has been pretty significant on the kids this year."

Walling never wavered in his intention to become a repeat state champion, pushing himself to the finish line with a powerful kick that left him about 40 seconds ahead of Manila's Connor Jackson in second place, who finished second to Walling a year ago.

"Everybody was expecting a good race," Walling said after recording a finish of 15:53.61. "Me and Connor, we really competed today. It was there from the jump, and I was just really happy about the result."

Class 1A

Rural Special senior Abbey Linville picked up her first state title after finishing second last year in the combined 1A and 2A state final. Linville crossed the line in 19:40.87.

West Side Greers Ferry edged Kingston in the team results, 45-48, to take the state title. Senior Haley Gentry led the Lady Eagles with a fourth-place finish.

Hermitage junior Joseph Garay led the Hermits to a second-place finish behind Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy to win the boys championship. Garay crossed the finish line 35 seconds ahead of Thaden senior Will Scheland in a time of 17:45.23 for his first state title.

Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy tallied 46 points for the team title, while Hermitage finished with 54. NWACA finished fifth a year ago in the combined classification while Hermitage was seventh.

Class 2A

Cedar Ridge junior Katelyn Provence won the Class 2A state individual title in 20:49.96, while Parkers Chapel senior Ali Looney finished second, bettering her fifth-place finish from last season's combined classification.

Quitman repeated as state champion with an impressive 36 points, with Mansfield taking second with 78. Junior Taylor Hooten led the Lady Bulldogs with a third-place finish.

Bentonville Haas Hall senior Jacob Tyburski raced to a 15-second victory over Acorn junior Justice Neufeld for his first Class 2A state individual title with a time of 17:00.37. Neufeld improved his fifth-place finish from last season by just under a minute.

Acorn ended up with the team title with 46 points, while Quitman repeated as runner-up with 65 points.