Air Force medical teams head to covid-19 front line in Texas

The Department of Defense deployed three Air Force medical teams to El Paso, Texas, on Friday to help fight the surging coronavirus in the region, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The teams were expected to arrive in El Paso by the weekend, according to Seth Christensen, chief of media and communications for the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, Texas Judge Bill Moody of El Paso's 34th District Court on Friday upheld an order from a top elected official that's to shut down businesses.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities late last week. The Texas attorney general's office and a group of restaurant operators had asked for a temporary injunction to stop the restrictions.

In making his decision, Moody pointed out that during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early part of the 20th century, city and county elected officials had authority to respond as they "thought was necessary to protect the health and financial interests of their individual communities."

Chris Hilton, an attorney with the attorney general's office, said the state would appeal. Attorney General Ken Paxton has argued that Samaniego's order is illegal because it goes against Abbott's statewide order to reopen businesses.

El Paso joins a list of 10 cities, including Houston, San Antonio and communities in the Rio Grande Valley region, to receive aid from the Defense Department at the request of Texas officials, Christensen said. Hidalgo County, in the Rio Grande Valley region, reported more than 600 deaths in July -- more than the Houston area, which has five times the population.

It's the latest in an influx of outside help for El Paso, which has included the state sending private medical personnel as well as mobile morgues from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hold bodies as the death toll has climbed.

The Air Force teams consist of 20 military medical providers each and provide support for three El Paso hospitals, Abbott said. According to Defense Department officials, the approximately 60 medical providers will come from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas; Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi; Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and elsewhere.

"Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to our efforts in reducing covid-19 hospitalizations in El Paso," Abbott said in a statement.

The operation will be led by U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to assist those in need as part of the whole-of-nation response to the covid-19 pandemic and in support of FEMA," Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the force's commander, said in a statement. "Alongside our local, state and federal partners, we will work to mitigate this virus and care for El Pasoans."

El Paso recorded 1,300 new covid-19 cases Friday, raising the total active cases to 23,702. Eighteen new coronavirus deaths were reported. The El Paso-area's spike in coronavirus infections has formed a significant part of the upward trend in covid-19 cases statewide, even though the metro area of more than 800,000 is a fraction of the state's population of nearly 30 million.

But combining it with the population of twin city Ciudad Juarez, just across the border in Mexico, makes it home to 3 million people. Many people cross the border daily for work, shopping and to see relatives.

NEW YORK STATE SURGE

Illinois, Ohio, Nebraska and North Dakota were among the states to report record numbers of new cases. Around the U.S., hospitalizations may be headed for all-time highs.

Upstate New York is driving a new phase of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The number of cases statewide is increasing. Hot spots have cropped up in western and central New York, as well as along the Pennsylvania border, he said.

Cuomo said residents in those areas haven't been following social-distancing and mask guidelines. State officials will consult local authorities over the weekend to create tailored responses, he said.

Hot spots downstate, particularly in Queens, Brooklyn, and in Orange and Rockland counties, are improving, he said, adding that as a whole, New York is doing relatively well as cases hit records nationally.

To keep cases down during the holidays, the state will be increasing the National Guard presence at airports to ensure travelers have tested negative. Cuomo also asked New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to increase police presence at the airports, he said.

State university system officials also are requiring students to test negative before they can go home for Thanksgiving, he said. They will finish the rest of the fall semester remotely.

In Illinois, health officials reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the second-straight day Friday, with newly confirmed infections topping 10,000 for the first time.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said he's considering new statewide restrictions.

Oregon tightened health restrictions on five counties, limiting the capacity of restaurants, gyms and other recreational facilities, and banning visits at long-term care homes. The two-week "pause" was put in place as surging cases reached a daily record of 805 on Thursday.

"It's extremely concerning," Gov. Kate Brown told reporters. "We have to go on the offense to stop the spread."

Wyoming's surging outbreak is hampering the state's ability to provide basic services, Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said in a memo to state workers, according to the Casper Star Tribune. This week alone, 20 state employees have tested positive, the paper reported, and 1,857 requests have been made for administrative leave. Several buildings have been closed for decontamination.

"This is a wake-up call," wrote Gordon.

Ohio set a record again Friday, passing for the first time 5,000 daily infections. The state hit a record three times this week, first on Election Day and again on Thursday.

Gov. Mike DeWine said hospitalizations were also at a record high.

"It's up to us all to help push this virus down," he said Friday on Twitter.

Nebraska Medicine, the state's top health care system, urged residents to heed anti-virus measures as daily cases hit another record, 2,124, and hospitalizations reached a high during the outbreak.

North Dakota, a day after hitting a record number of fatalities, reported its highest number of infections ever, 1,765. As medical officials have warned of strains to the system, hospitalizations have almost quadrupled over the past month.

Denver imposed a 30-day overnight "Home By 10" public-health order to curb coronavirus cases effective Sunday, officials said.

Restaurants and most other businesses will be required to close by 10 p.m. The order is intended to "save lives," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said at a news briefing, and will be enforced by the city's health department. Pueblo, Colo., imposed a similar curfew last week.

LIVERPOOL TESTING

Elsewhere, hundreds of people were tested for the coronavirus in the English city of Liverpool as Britain's first mass coronavirus testing program got underway Friday, a long-awaited development that has been touted as a potential game changer in the U.K.'s battle against the virus.

Long lines formed outside the city's six new test centers, which opened at midday and are set to stay in place for a couple of weeks.

The centers at the Exhibition Center Liverpool and sports facilities are providing lateral flow -- or swab -- tests with a turnaround time of under an hour for the estimated half-million people who live and work in Liverpool and do not have symptoms. About 2,000 military personnel have been deployed to help run the program that has the capacity to test thousands of people every day.

The British government earlier this week picked Liverpool to host the pilot testing program because the city is one of the worst-affected parts of the country during the pandemic's current second wave in Europe. With new confirmed cases and deaths on the rise, England on Thursday entered a four-week lockdown until at least Dec. 2.

In Italy, most of Milan's flagship department stores were shuttered Friday, as the center of the country's financial capital fell quiet on the first day of a partial lockdown in four regions.

The new restrictions -- which led to closures of a patchwork of nonessential businesses -- allow more freedom than Italy's near-total 10-week lockdown that started in March.

Italy's move echoes those in many parts of Europe, where infections are rising again, but governments have been reluctant to impose the kind of nationwide shutdowns they did in the spring because of the terrible economic damage they did. For instance, many European countries have opted to keep schools open -- making work easier for parents -- while shutting bars and restaurants and many shops.

And the French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country and to the nation's biggest airport, Paris' Charles de Gaulle.

"The second wave is here, and it is violent," French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned Thursday night, while urging people to respect a partial national lockdown.

In Denmark, meanwhile, more than a quarter-million people were put on lockdown in a northern region where a mutated variation of the coronavirus infected a mink farm. Although there was no evidence the mutation posed a threat to people, Danish authorities were taking no chances and ordered millions of the animals to be killed.

Russia for the first time reported more than 20,000 covid-19 cases in 24 hours as a surge in some regions is overwhelming hospitals' ability to care for patients.

