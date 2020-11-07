Arkansas tight ends advancing

Arkansas tight end Hudson Henry (right) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass Oct. 3 against Mississippi State. It was the first career touchdown reception for the redshirt freshman, who has 12 catches for 75 yards in four games. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Four years after Hunter Henry won the 2015 Mackey Award as college football's top tight end playing for the University of Arkansas, his younger brother joined the Razorbacks.

Hudson Henry, like Hunter, was rated the nation's No. 1 high school tight end at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy and chose to sign with Arkansas.

"I think there was some pressure coming in, I mean, if I'm being honest," Hudson Henry said this week. "Coming in here and your brother was an All-American tight end and he won the Mackey Award, who wouldn't feel pressure?

"If you don't, I don't think you're human."

Hunter Henry, who now stars in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, had a sudden impact at Arkansas as a true freshman with 28 catches for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns.

It was different for Hudson Henry last season as a true freshman. He played, but in just three games -- which preserved his redshirt -- and had three receptions for 15 yards.

"Coming in here last year, I just wasn't ready to play, and I was fine with that," Henry said. "I think redshirting was really good for me, and it gave me some experience and allowed me to gain confidence going into this year.

"That's something that's really helped me in the last couple of games. I feel confidence, confidence, confidence. I think last year I just really struggled with that."

Henry is ready to play now, as he showed last week at Texas A&M with six receptions for 33 yards.

"I thought he had his best performance," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "And I'm just talking about from a physicality, toughness standpoint. He took a couple of nice shots -- the best they could give him -- and he gave the ball to the official, got lined up and got ready to play.

"He wasn't shaken, wasn't shook. I don't know which way you're supposed to say that. I do know this: Earlier in the year, that would have affected him. So he's maturing, he's growing. He understands that he's a weapon. He's really perfect for our offense."

Texas Coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed by Henry as well.

"That guy's really talented," Fisher said. "He's got really good hands, and he blocks well. He's athletic and he's long."

Hudson Henry said he stays in touch with Hunter Henry, who in 48 games for the Chargers has 165 catches for 2,033 yards and 18 touchdowns.

"I try to FaceTime him at least once every two weeks or once a week just to catch up and see how he's doing," Hudson Henry said. "Toward the end of our talks, we'll kind of talk game and I'll tell him, 'I'm having trouble with this route right here. What can I do to shake off this defender to get up more in space?'

"He tells me it's all about head movements, or it's this and that. So that's really helped me. It's really nice to have a brother in the NFL who has that experience."

Hudson Henry, 6-5 and 249 pounds, has 12 receptions for 75 yards in 4 games. He had his first career touchdown on a 12-yard catch at Mississippi State.

After missing the Auburn game with an undisclosed injury, Henry had two catches for 22 yards against Ole Miss. He didn't have a catch in the opener against Georgia.

"I think I had my welcome to college football hit against Georgia," Henry said of a play by Bulldogs safety Richard LeCounte. "I kind of got laid out.

"It didn't feel too good, and I wasn't really expecting it. But I think as we've been practicing and kept playing, I've just got a lot more tough. That's something Coach Pittman teaches us every single day in practice and honestly, man, going out there, and playing games over and over you just build that toughness inside of you. You're able to get back up more and more easier."

Henry said Arkansas' practices are harder than games.

"That's something you want, because then games are fun," he said. "Then you're able to go out there and just lay people out."

Henry had 62 snaps on offense last season and senior Blake Kern, a former walk-on, had 76 at tight end the previous two seasons combined without a career reception.

That lack of experience made tight end -- where the Razorbacks lost C.J. O'Grady, Chase Harrell and Grayson Gunter from last season's team -- a major question mark.

But Henry and Kern have combined to make tight end a solid position for the Razorbacks going into tonight's game against Tennessee.

Kern, who is from Lamar and was awarded a scholarship in August 2019, has eight receptions for 92 yards.

"Kern has done a nice job," Pittman said. "He's caught some critical passes in games, he's becoming a better blocker. We're proud of how much he's improved throughout this season and looking for him to continue to improve."

Henry said he remembered the day last year when Kern, who is 6-4 and 269, learned he had earned a scholarship.

"He walked in and had a huge smile on his face," Henry said. "I was really happy for him when he got that scholarship, because he's worked really hard for it.

"And he still is [working]. It's not like he got the scholarship and now he's just kind of doing his own thing. He's improved a lot, and he's been grinding and he's been doing really good. I'm really proud of him. He's come a long way."

So has Henry.