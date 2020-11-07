Benton County Election Commission reviews provisional ballots

Dana Caler (left), elections administrator, and Russell Anzalone, Election Commission chairman, sort ballots Friday at the election office in Rogers. The Election Commission looked over provisional ballots. Go to nwaonline.com/201107Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- The outcomes stayed the same in city and county races after more than than 600 provisional ballots were added to unofficial general election results Friday.

The three-person Benton County Election Commission reviewed 1,052 provisional ballots, accepted 627 and denied 424. One provisional was delayed pending a call to Pope County to see if the voter returned an absentee ballot to that county, said Dana Caler, county elections administrator. Seventy-two absentee ballots also were counted.

The general election was held Tuesday.

A provisional ballot is given to someone who wishes to vote and may have been issued an absentee ballot, isn't showing up in the tablet or voter registration records as registered, a poll book shows they already have voted, doesn't want to show identification, has an out-of-state ID or any other reason that wouldn't allow them to cast a regular ballot, said Kim Dennison, county election coordinator.

Caler brought the provisional ballots into the commission office in four U.S. Post Office crates. The white envelopes were put in different categories and then reviewed by the commission. The number of provisional ballots was a record for the county, Dennison said.

The majority of provisional ballots accepted -- 321 -- came from people who didn't return an absentee ballot and voted at one of the voting sites across the county. The second highest accepted total -- 252 -- came from people who didn't provide an ID, but signed the voter affirmation form they are registered in the county and eligible to vote in the election.

There were a variety of reasons why some provisional ballots weren't counted including 144 people who weren't registered to vote in the county.

There are still ballots that need to be counted including more than 100 from military personnel, election officials said. Also, seven people who didn't provide ID and didn't sign the affirmation have until noon Monday to bring their ID to the County Clerk's Office or the Election Commission to have their votes counted.

Ballots from military personnel have to arrive by Nov. 13, the same day results will be certified.

Benton County voters cast 120,392 votes in the general election -- a turnout of 71%. The total voter turnout was a record, Dennison said. There are 170,038 registered voters in the county.

Benton County Election Commission Chairman Russell Anzalone sorts through ballots, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Benton County election office in Rogers. The Benton County Election Commission looked over provisional ballots. Check out nwaonline.com/201107Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)