Fayetteville senior kicks it in gear

Fayetteville senior Jack Williams celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Class 6A boys cross country championship Friday at Hot Springs. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

HOT SPRINGS -- Jack Williams won't have to remember his senior season as one loaded with second- and third-place finishes.

The Fayetteville senior did something about it in a big way Friday afternoon by capturing the Class 6A state individual cross country title at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Williams almost met a personal record as he covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 38.44 seconds, 10 seconds ahead of Bentonville senior Dawson Mayberry.

"That was the plan, and I'm glad it ended up that way," Williams said.

Williams said the key to victory was remembering what he did wrong last week during the 6A-West Conference championship at Rogers. He said he was impatient and made his move too soon, which allowed him to be passed by Bentonville's Dylan Mayberry near the finish.

This time, Williams had the lead with about a mile to go, and he was determined not to relinquish it. He still had a comfortable lead with about 800 meters left, then decided to finish strong.

"I knew I had to go later this time," Williams said. "But I also knew I could gap them in that amount of time. That way, I don't have to rely on my finishing sprint, which has never been my best. I went when coach told me to go, and it worked out perfect."

Bentonville, meanwhile, would not be denied a fourth consecutive state cross country title as the Tigers had all five runners finish within the top 13 to compile 37 points. Springdale Har-Ber was a distant second with 90, followed by Fayetteville with 107, Bentonville West at 115 and Rogers Heritage at 161, a point better than rival Rogers.

Dawson Mayberry, who had beaten Williams on the same course last month during the Lake Hamilton Invitational, led Bentonville with his second-place finish and a time of 15:48.66, while twin brother Dylan Mayberry was fourth at 15:52.95. Aidan McDaniel was next, finishing seventh at 16:23.09, followed by Daniel Ratliff (12th, 16:39.59) and Simon Pisciotta (13th, 16:40.53).

"We knew this year was going to be a tight battle -- within a few points here and there," Bentonville Coach Mike Power said. "Yes, we didn't get the win for the brothers, but the team came through in the end.

"We had a great run by a sophomore in Aidan McDaniel, and another one of our runners passed his PR by 30 seconds. These runners will all come back, except for the first two, so I'm excited on where they can go from here."

CLASS 5A

Whit Lawrence of Mountain Home held off Greenwood's Noah Embrey to earn an individual championship.

Lawrence had a winning time of 16:19.84, ahead of closely bunched second- through fourth-place finishers. Embrey crossed the finish line in 16:28.24, ahead of Lake Hamilton's Zeke McCain (16:30.45) and Mountain Home's Andrew Westphal (16:31.19).

The tightest race of the day was in the team standings, where host Lake Hamilton edged defending champion Mountain Home by a 50-52 margin to capture its 11th state championship. The Wolves had four runners finish in the top 12 to sneak ahead of the Bombers, whose top five runners all finished in the top 18.

Siloam Springs was a distant third at 153, followed by Vilonia at 163 and Hot Springs Lakeside at 171.

CLASS 4A

Matthew Dunsworth of Clarksville made his move during the first half of the race and went on to claim the individual championship. Dunsworth finished the course in 17:00.76, which was more than 20 seconds faster than second-place finisher Baltazar Garcia of Dardanelle (17:21.02).

Pea Ridge claimed its first state title since 1985 as the Blackhawks compiled 76 points compared with 135 for second-place De Queen. The Blackhawks were led by Levi Schultz, who took ninth place with his time of 17:49.66, while Grandon Grant and Josiah Small took 12th and 14th, respectively.

Dardanelle was third with 185 points, followed by Farmington with 194, Gravette at 204, Subiaco Academy with 210 and Berryville with 211.