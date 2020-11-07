Breeders' Cup sees Oaklawn infusion

Swiss Skydiver (4, right), shown winning the 145th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Oct. 3, will be one of 24 horses who raced this season at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs who will compete in today’s championship races at the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. (AP file photo)

Many horses familiar to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort fans are running at the highest level this weekend.

Nine of the 16 Grade I stakes in the 2020 Breeders' Cup World Championships are scheduled for today, the final of the two-day event at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. Among 2020 Oaklawn winners entered today are Swiss Skydiver, a potential racehorse of the year, and Whitmore, a star sprinter celebrated in Hot Springs throughout his lifetime.

A total of 24 horses who raced at Oaklawn this season are entered in today's championship races.

"That's extraordinary," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "It makes us feel great. It's a testament to our quality of racing. Now, this year is a little screwy. We will acknowledge that on the front end, but it really does show the quality of the racing we offer at Oaklawn."

Oaklawn closed live racing to fans on March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a policy adopted and maintained by racetracks across North America. Keeneland agreed to host the Breeders' Cup without anyone other than essential personnel and horsemen in attendance.

Cella said he and other Oaklawn officials understand the fluidity of the pandemic response and are consequently unsure of the racetrack's response for the 2021 season, scheduled to run from Jan. 22 through May 1.

"We plan to have fans until we find out we can't have fans," he said. "We have several plans in place, ranging from fully-open gates to no general admission to no fans, but we have every intention of having a season, and that's the bottom line."

"The one thing we know for sure is that we don't know anything for sure," said Ron Moquett, Whitmore's trainer who lives in Hot Springs.

Swiss Skydiver, a 3-year-old filly trained by Kenny McPeek, is scheduled to run in the $2 million, 1 1/8-mile Distaff for fillies and mares 3 years old and up. Swiss Skydiver followed her win in the Grade III Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn with first-place finishes in three subsequent graded-stakes races, most notably the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3.

Robby Albarado is set to ride Swiss Skydiver.

Whitmore is entered to run in the $2 million 6-furlong Sprint. Whitmore won the 6-furlong Count Fleet Sprint Handicap at Oaklawn in April, his third Count Fleet win and his seventh in an Oaklawn stakes sprint since 2017.

Whitmore began his 3-year-old season at Oaklawn in 2016 in pursuit of Triple Crown success. He finished second in Oaklawn's Southwest Stakes and Rebel Stakes, and third in the Arkansas Derby to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. He finished 19th in the 20-horse Derby field and has not since raced around two turns since.

In his last start, Whitmore finished fourth of nine in the Grade II, 6-furlong Phoenix Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 2.

Moquett sounded confident about Whitmore's shot in the Sprint.

"He's feeling good," Moquett said. "We just need to get a good trip. There's a lot of horses in there with different agendas. Hopefully, we can figure out a way to be successful and work out some kind of trip."

Cella said he understands Whitmore's popularity at Oaklawn.

"I will be screaming for Whitmore in front of my television," he said. "He is Arkansas' horse. He has won so often at Oaklawn. The fans love him, and he comes from great connections that have such strong ties to Arkansas. He's special."

At a glance

BREEDERS’ CUP COVERAGE

WHEN 11 a.m. today

WHERE Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

TV NBCSN until 1:30 p.m., when it switches coverage to NBC