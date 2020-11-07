State reports 1,598 new covid-19 cases, tops 12,000 active cases for first time

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The reported number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by 1,598 on Saturday, a one-day increase second only to the record 1,870 cases reported on Friday.

More than 120,000 people in Arkansas have now been diagnosed with the virus.

The number of active cases rose by 738 on Saturday, to 12,152. That is also a record number, breaking Friday's record of 11,414 active cases. Saturday also marked the first time that reported active cases in Arkansas have been above 10,000 for four consecutive days.

"Our rising cases are still of great concern," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. "This virus travels darkly and silently through our communities. We all have to protect each other and we need everyone to pull together. A united Arkansas is what will win this fight."

On Saturday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,278 confirmed cases from polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, plus an additional 320 probable cases diagnosed with less-sensitive antigen tests.

Twelve more Arkansans have died from the virus, according to the state Health Department, raising the state's reported death toll to 2,068.

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.