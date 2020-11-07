Day 3, states still counting

Former Vice President Joe Biden said late Friday that he’s preparing to assume the presidency even though the ballot count is still incomplete. “I want people to know we’re not waiting to get work done,” he said. More photos at arkansasonline.com/117count/. (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden opened narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states Friday as Americans spent a third full day after the election not knowing who will lead the nation for the next four years.

Meanwhile, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued a temporary order Friday night requiring Pennsylvania officials to segregate ballots that arrived after Election Day, granting for now a request by the state's Republican Party.

Alito's order came as part of a fight over ballots that were received during a three-day extension period that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court approved before the election.

Biden said late Friday that he was sure he would win the presidency as his lead widened in several key battleground states. The final outcome remained stalled by the painstaking work of counting ballots.

"The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We are going to win this race," Biden said in Wilmington, Del.

Citing his leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, Biden said, "what's becoming clear each hour is that a record number of Americans chose change over more of the same."

His lead in Pennsylvania, where a victory would push him past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the race, widened incrementally all day Friday to nearly 29,000 votes, according to The Associated Press. But the margin was still less than a percentage point and too close to call the race.

The focus Friday was on Pennsylvania, but also on Nevada, where Biden led by about 22,000 votes.

Trump took to Twitter late Friday to pledge further legal action, tweeting "Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!"

He also tweeted that he had "such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by," although it was well known that votes cast before Tuesday were still being counted.

On Thursday, Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room, "This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election."

Republicans were mixed in their reactions to the president's claims.

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential presidential hopeful who has often criticized Trump, said of Trump's comments Thursday: "There is no defense for the president's comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who tweeted support for Trump's claims, wrote that, "If last 24 hours have made anything clear, it's that we need new election integrity laws NOW."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Friday said Trump was within his rights to request recounts and call for investigations where evidence of irregularities exists. But Trump "is wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen,″ Romney said on Twitter.

Trump's claim "damages the cause of freedom here and around the world ... and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions," he said.

His comments came as Sen. Pat Toomey. R-Penn., called Trump's claim of fraud "very disturbing."

"There's simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud," Toomey said on "CBS This Morning."

"The president's speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it," Toomey said.

While he voted for Trump, "I want the next president to be the person who legitimately wins the Electoral College, and I will accept whoever that is," Toomey said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struck a more neutral tone, and other top Republicans more defiantly urged Trump to fight to defeat Biden.

"Every legal vote should be counted," McConnell tweeted early Friday. "All sides must get to observe the process."

GOP REACTION

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the GOP leadership, said Friday that Trump "should turn this discussion over to his lawyers," adding that the Trump campaign was making inconsistent arguments.

"You can't stop the count in one state and decide you want the count to continue in another state. That might be how you'd like to see the system work, but that's not how the system works," Blunt said at the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took a more confrontational tone, insisting that Trump "won" the election -- even though officials in several states are still counting ballots.

"So everyone who's listening, do not be quiet, do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes," McCarthy, R-Calif., said Thursday on Fox News. "Join together, and let's stop this."

Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters Friday that he supports Trump's efforts to challenge ballot counts in several states that are yet to be called in the presidential race. The South Carolina Republican said he had talked to the Trump campaign and expects evidence of voting irregularities to surface in the next 48 hours, but added that it was up to the Trump campaign to make that case.

While he's "not conceding" that Biden is going to win the presidency, Graham said he will try to work with a potential Democratic administration. Graham, a conservative who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, vowed to "fight like hell" to stop "a radical agenda," while recognizing that, "if Biden does win, he's president," and Republicans will "try to work with him when we can."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, urged "everyone to be patient" as results come in.

Alabama's incoming Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville backed Trump's claim of election fraud by writing on social media that "the election results are out of control."

"It's like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team's side of the scoreboard. I'd challenge that as a coach, and President Trump is right to challenge that as a candidate," Tuberville wrote.

PENNSYLVANIA COUNT

It's far from clear if the Supreme Court's Friday night ruling will affect the election struggle between Trump and Biden, who is leading in Pennsylvania. The state's top elections official, Kathy Boockvar, said Thursday that the number of late-arriving ballots would be only a "tiny fraction" of the 60,000 received in the three days after the primary in June.

Although state officials have already told county officials to separate out the late-arriving ballots, Republicans said that step didn't go far enough to ensure the ballots can be invalidated later.

Alito also ordered Pennsylvania counties to count late-arriving ballots separately, though he stopped short of halting those counts altogether, as Republicans are seeking.

The order marks the first time the nation's highest court has intervened in the postelection wrangling. Alito, a Republican appointee who handles emergency matters from Pennsylvania, said he would refer the matter to the full Supreme Court for the next steps. He ordered Democrats to respond by today at 2 p.m. Washington time.

Boockvar told county officials on Oct. 28 to separate out the late-arriving ballots. Later that day, Alito pointed to Boockvar's guidance when he agreed with the court not to expedite the broader dispute over the ballot-receipt extension so it could be resolved before Election Day.

In his two-page order Friday, Alito suggested he now agreed with Republicans that Boockvar's directive was inadequate. He said it isn't clear that all Pennsylvania counties are complying with Boockvar's guidance.

Alito also suggested annoyance that he didn't learn until Friday that Boockvar had issued updated guidance on Nov. 1 telling the boards to count the late-arriving ballots as soon as possible, while keeping the tallies separate.

"Until today, this court was not informed that the guidance issued on Oct. 28, which had an important bearing on the question whether to order special treatment of the ballots in question, had been modified," Alito wrote.

RACE TO DEADLINE

The Trump campaign said it was confident the president would ultimately pull out a victory in Arizona, where votes were also still being counted, including in Maricopa County, the state's most populous area. The AP had already declared Biden the winner in Arizona and said Thursday that it was monitoring the vote count as it proceeded.

The 11 electoral votes in Arizona are included in Biden's 264-vote total as of Friday night.

In Georgia, advocates for both presidential candidates raced to find every person in Georgia who submitted a flawed ballot before time ran out Friday to fix the paperwork in a race that could be decided by the narrowest of margins.

Hours before the 5 p.m. deadline, Christin Clatterbuck and Sarah Meng joined about 20 other volunteers who planned to visit addresses in suburban Atlanta's Gwinnett County in search of voters whose ballots were initially rejected but could be fixed with a signature or the showing of an ID.

Cam Ashling, a Democratic activist who organized the small effort, gave instructions and a pep talk. "Never has it ever been more true than now that every vote counts," she shouted beside a pickup with a bed full of snacks, water and a big bottle of hand sanitizer.

At one of the houses, Clatterbuck and Meng did not find the voter, but a friend put the voter on the phone. She had failed to sign her ballot.

Alex Upreti promised to help the friend remedy that. Meng and Clatterbuck cheered.

Other problem ballots were cast by people not listed on the voter rolls who needed to explain why. They had to correct, or "cure," their ballots by the deadline for the votes to count.

Counties are required to contact voters with problem ballots so they can be resolved. Both political parties also have those lists and were reaching out.

The secretary of state's office said several thousand absentee ballots were still being counted. Another 8,400 ballots sent to military and overseas voters could be counted if received by the Friday deadline. Counties also have provisional ballots to review.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Will Weissert, Matthew Daly, Kim Chandler, Kate Brumback, Sudhin Thanawala, Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Meg Kinnard, Michael Warren, Jeff Amy, Russ Bynum, Jeffrey Collins, Colleen Long and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; and by Greg Storh and Bob Van Voris of Bloomberg News.

A supporter (right) of former Vice President Joe Biden engages in a debate with supporters of President Donald Trump who were protesting the election results outside the central counting center Friday in Detroit. (AP/David Goldman)

A bicyclist stops Friday to admire the red, white and blue lights illuminating San Francisco’s City Hall. (AP/Bay Area News Group/Jose Carlos Fajardo)

A supporter of Democrat Joe Biden waves a flag near supporters of President Trump in front of the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Trump supporter Jake Contos chants during a protest against the election results outside the central counting board at the tcf Center in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A vendor sells t-shirts supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Democratic and Republican canvas observers inspect Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the The Queen theater Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)