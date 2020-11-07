POLICE BEAT: Drugs, gun found after Little Rock traffic stop

Drugs, gun found after Little Rock traffic stop

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges after pulling him over for speeding Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over the purple Dodge Challenger driven by Otis Humphrey, 30, near 34th Street and John Barrow Road at 5:40 p.m. for driving at a high rate of speed. Police searched the vehicle, finding a handgun, white pills, scales, cash and marijuana, the report said.

Humphrey was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of oxycodone with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of firearms by certain persons, misdemeanor improper muffler, misdemeanor no seatbelt, misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving and misdemeanor improper lane change.

Little Rock woman charged with drug offenses

A Little Rock woman was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle Thursday night, according to a Little Rock arrest report.

Kimberly Boyette, 35, was pulled over by police near 6100 Mitchell Drive, and police found methamphetamine in the vehicle with a black scale, syringes and a methamphetamine pipe, the report said.

Boyette was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she is held in lieu of $30,000 bond. She is charged with felony theft of property, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and misdemeanor possessing instruments of a crime.

Drug transaction nets three arrests

North Little Rock Police arrested three people who were caught in a drug transaction at a gas station Thursday afternoon, according to arrest reports.

Officers responded to the Shell Station at 2522 Arkansas 161 at 3:30 p.m. when an employee pointed out a vehicle, the reports said.

Police found doxycycline hyclate and a scale in the backseat and methamphetamine, a pipe with cocaine residue and marijuana in the vehicle occupied by North Little Rock residents Chealsee Logan, 30, and Amanda Houston, 54, and El Paso resident Kayla Worst, 22, according to the reports.

All three were charged with felony possession of schedule IV drugs with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. None of them are currently on the jail's roster.

North Little Rock police find drugs, gun in car

A North Little Rock man was arrested after an officer investigated a gathering around an apartment building Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

The officer approached the group at the Shorter College Gardens Apartments at 800 N. Beech St., where Braian Taylor, 25, who was in his vehicle, "smelled like marijuana," the report said.

Police found marijuana, a 9mm handgun and a digital scale in the vehicle, according to the report.

Taylor was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.