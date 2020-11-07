Wasemiller sets course record in win

Fayetteville sophomore Carson Wasemiller (center) is flanked by Rogers’ Mia Loafman (left) and Ali Nachtigal during the Class 6A girls cross country championship Friday at Hot Springs. Wasemiller won the race in 18:14.04, while Loafman was second and Nachtigal third. (The Sentinel-Record/James Leigh)

HOT SPRINGS -- Carson Wasemiller knew there was no way she could take things easy Friday afternoon, especially with Mia Loafman and Ali Nachtigal somewhere within reach.

So the Fayetteville sophomore kept running until she not only won the Class 6A girls individual cross country championship, but set an Oaklawn Racing Casion Resort course record with her time of 18 minutes, 14.04 seconds.

"It was hot, but I'm thankful after conference that we had a race that wasn't wet or muddy," Wasemiller said. "I knew I wanted to stick with Mia, because she is really fast.

"I wanted to stay confident and stay positive because it's mentally degrading to beat yourself up during the race. So I just wanted to keep up with Mia and keep a positive mindset during the race."

Wasemiller knew how to win a race on that course since she won the Lake Hamilton Invitational last month. It was a matter of grabbing the lead from Loafman, who won the 6A-West Conference title last week, and Nachtigal, who was a three-time defending state champion.

Wasemiller then pulled ahead from the Rogers duo shortly after they reached the 1-mile mark and slowly began to pull away. Loafman was second at 18:39.14, followed by Nachtigal at 18:54.75.

"I just understood that once I grabbed that lead, I was going to hang on to it for as long as I could," Wasemiller said. "I kept pushing myself and reminding myself that this is a race and, once I pass people, they're coming after me. I just wanted to stay strong, especially on that back stretch."

Bentonville captured its third consecutive Class 6A championship as the Lady Tigers finished with 37 points, followed by Rogers (48) and Fayetteville (52).

Bentonville's winning philosophy of team balance showed again as the Lady Tigers had their five runners finish in the top 10, and there were only 17 seconds between its top runner and its fifth. Emily Robinson led Bentonville with her fifth-place finish, followed by Kayla Hurley in sixth, Devyn O'Daniel in seventh, Macey Hurley in ninth and Madison Galindo in 10th.

"I don't think we've run our best at the end of the season, but we've run solid," Bentonville Coach Randy Ramaker said. "The thing that has helped us is our split between one and five. When you get five girls or six girls -- or even seven girls -- in that little gap, then it's a pretty successful formula."

CLASS 5A

There was no catching Mountain Home's Marcie Cudworth for the individual title, and no keeping up with the Lady Bombers in the team standings as they won their first state title since 2009.

Cudworth grabbed a huge lead at the outset and finished the course in 19:02.51, while Macie Cash of Greenwood was a distant second at 19:35.01, more than 10 seconds faster than Lake Hamilton's Olivia Pielemeier.

Mountain Home had three other runners -- Rylee Patterson (11th, 20:35.09), Jordan Ritenburg (13th, 20:52.81) and Emily Payne (19th, 21:37.12) -- finish in the top 20 to compile 69 points and upend defending champion Greenwood, which finished second with 108. Vilonia was third at 125, followed by Benton with 148 and Siloam Springs at 156.

CLASS 4A

Clarksville's Chloe Weathers grabbed the lead on an early stretch and never let it go as she enjoyed a 20-second victory to win the individual championship.

Weathers finished the course in 20:04.15, while Elise Knight and Reese McMillan gave Valley View a two-three finish. Knight's time was 20:24.67, almost 3 seconds faster than McMillan at 20:27.57.

Valley View ran away with the team title -- its first in school history -- as the Lady Blazers had four runners finish among the top eight to compile 28 points. Pea Ridge was a distant second with 75 points, followed by defending champion Harrison with 97, Clarksville at 113 and Gravette at 168.

More News Class 6A TEAM SCORES 1.Bentonville 37; 2. Rogers 48; 3. Fayetteville 52; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 99; 5. Bentonville West 147; 6. Conway 201; 7. Springdale 204; 8. Cabot 223; 9. Rogers Heritage 273; 10. Bryant 278; 11. Fort Smith Southside 307; 12. Fort Smith Northside 373; 13. Mount St. Mary 423; 14. Little Rock Central 426; 15. North Little Rock 464. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1.Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 18:14.04; 2. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 18:39.14; 3. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 18:54.75; 4. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 19:02.60; 5. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 19:24.70; 6. Kayla Hurley, Bentonville, 19:31.36; 7. Devyn O’Daniel, Bentonville, 19:32.59; 8. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 19:34.93; 9. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 19:39.17; 10. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 19:40.97; 11. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 19:56.74; 12.Addison Wicklund, Rogers, 20:02.66; 13. Hailey Day, Rogers, 20:06.68; 14. Ava Sawyer, Har-Ber, 20:11.82; 15. Kayli Fitzhugh, Fayetteville, 20:22.06; 16. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 20:23.26; 17. June Dresel, Fayetteville, 20:27.74; 18. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 20:34.31; 19. Chelsea Jorgensen, Bentonville, 20:35.67; 20. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 20:38.82. Class 5A TEAM SCORES 1.Mountain Home 69; 2. Greenwood 108; 3. Vilonia 125; 4. Benton 148; 5. Siloam Springs 156; 6. Lake Hamilton 171; 7. Jonesboro 172; 8. Little Rock Christian 242; 9. Russellville 255; 10. Van Buren 286; 11. Searcy 287; 12. Hot Springs Lakeside 300; 13. Greenbrier 303; 14. El Dorado 431; 15. Maumelle 436; 16. Sheridan 436; 17. Greene County Tech 456; 18. Sylvan Hills 487; 19. Marion 522; 20. Batesville 550; 21. Beebe 572; 22. West Memphis 628; 23. Paragould 682. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1.Marcie Cudworth, Mountain Home, 19:02.51; 2. Macie Cash, Greenwood, 19:35.01; 3. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 19:45.40; 4. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 19:49.64; 5. Emma Selph, Benton, 20:01.80; 6. Presley Roberts, Greenbrier, 20:05.49; 7. Mary Beth Bailey, Jonesboro, 20:10.40; 8. Whitley Terry, Hot Springs Lakeside, 20:13.68; 9. Madelyn Wilkinson, Greenwood, 20:15.32; 10. Quincy Efurd, Siloam Springs, 20:18.94; 11. Rylee Patterson, Mountain Home, 20:35.09; 12. Ashley Koeth, Greenwood, 20:47.48; 13. Jordan Ritenburg, Mountain Home, 20:52.81; 14. Sophie Havens, Vilonia, 21:01.92; 15.Natalie Jennings, Hot Springs Lakeside, 21:08.34; 16. Laynie White, Vilonia, 21:12.60; 17. Ashlynn Prindle, Russellville, 21:13.07; 18. Henley Rogers, Jonesboro, 21:34.08; 19.Emily Payne, Mountain Home, 21:37.12; 20. Addison Southerland, LR Christian, 21:39.31. Class 4A TEAM SCORES 1.Valley View 28; 2. Pea Ridge 75; 3. Harrison 97; 4. Clarksville 113; 5. Gravette 168; 6. Heber Springs 181; 7. Farmington 215; 8. Pulaski Academy 220; 9. De Queen 261; 10. Pulaski Robinson 294; 11. Prairie Grove 326; 12. Monticello 334; 13. Berryville 335; 14. Hope 341; 15. Brookland 351; 16. Star City 448; 17. eStem 457. INDIVIDUAL RESULTS 1.Chloe Weathers, Clarksville, 20:04.15; 2. Elise Knight, Valley View, 20:24.67; 3. Reese McMillan, Valley View, 20:27.57; 4. Macy Weathers, Clarksville, 20:32.66; 5. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 20:49.76; 6. Liz Vazques, Pea Ridge, 20:52.06; 7. Maggie Gregory, Pottsville, 21:02.44; 8. Sophey Pope, Valley View, 21:04.74; 9. Camryn Casey, Harrison, 21:07.11; 10. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 21:22.84; 11. Cantley Gosdin, Monticello, 21:37.41; 12. Madden Rogers, Valley View, 21:47.18; 13. Rylee Walker, Brookland, 21:53.18; 14. Emma Hancock, Pulaski Academy, 22:13.25; 15. Lyric Nichols, Clarksville, 22:17.21; 16. Kate Duddleston, Shiloh Christian, 22:20.71; 17. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 22:22.22; 18. Carson Austin, Farmington, 22:25.31; 19. Noelle Pall, Harrison, 22:28.12; 20. Mikey Larson, Gravette, 22:29.04.