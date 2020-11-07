Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hogs reverse fortunes at half, beat Vols 24-13

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates after Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP / Michael Woods )

Down 13-0 at halftime, the University of Arkansas looked like a totally different team in the final 30 minutes.

The Razorbacks (3-3) scored 24 unanswered points and shut out the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half for a 24-13 victory on Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks threw three touchdowns to three different receivers in the third quarter as Arkansas won for the third time in a season for the first time since 2017.

FIRST QUARTER: Tennessee 3, Arkansas 0

Jarrett Guarantano’s 10-yard strike to Josh Palmer on 3rd and 9 keyed Tennessee’s game-opening series. Eric Gray had five consecutive runs for 34 yards. A holding penalty slowed the series and Brent Cimaglia made a 50-yard FG to cap the 12-play, 42-yard sequence. On the Razorbacks’ first snap De’Vion Warren took an end around 22 yards at left end. Warren caught an 8-yard screen on the next snap before Rakeem Boyd’s 5-yard run moved the chains. The Hogs went backwards from the UT 40, and Sam Loy punted to the 19 as Arkansas held the ball for 2:21. The Volunteers kept the ball for the final 7:04 of the period, converting 3 of 3 third-down plays and reaching the Arkansas 13 as the period ended. Velus Jones Jr. converted 3rd and 2 with a 3-yard run, then Guarantano dropped to pass on 3rd and 8 and ran for 20 yards over a gaping hole on the left side to reach the Hogs’ 36. On 3rd and 5 at the 31, Guarantano found Jalin Hyatt for 8 yards on a slant from the slot, just past Greg Brooks Jr. A pair of runs from Gray netted 10 yards and pushed the Vols into the red zone as the quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER: Tennessee 13, Arkansas 0

A keeper from Jarrett Guarantano netted 9 yards to the Arkansas 4. Eric Gray chugged through a big hole over the left side for a 1-yard TD to end a 16-play, 81-yard sequence. A pair of Rakeem Boyd runs netted 12 yards. Mike Woods had a 7-yard catch and Feleipe Franks moved the chains with a 2-yard sneak. Franks found Blake Kern running free over the middle for a 24-yard pickup. Franks fired a slant into Treylon Burks for a 9-yard gain to the 3. Franks lost a yard at left end then threw well over receivers the next two plays. A.J. Reed sliced a 21-yard field goal wide right and the Hogs got nothing out of a 16-play, 71-yard series. The Hogs’ defense notched a three and out. Trelon Smith broke a 23-yard run. Smith caught, then fumbled a screen pass for a 10-yard loss. Franks scrambled for 16 on 3rd and 20 and Reid Bauer punted 51 yards. A defensive holding call was followed by Guarantano’s 18-yard strike to Josh Palmer. LaDarrius Bishop defended a deep throw to the end zone and Brent Cimaglia made a 48-yard FG. De’Vion Warren returned the kickoff 26 yards, then caught a 19-yard pass. The Hogs bogged down with Franks pressured and throwing incomplete on 3rd and 7.

THIRD QUARTER: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

Arkansas went 4 for 4 on third-down conversions on a 75-yard TD drive to open the half. Hudson Henry caught a 7-yard play-action pass on 3rd and 3. Rakeem Boyd ran for 6 yards on 3rd and 5. Treylon Burks caught a 12-yard slant from Feleipe Franks on 3rd and 3, then Blake Kerns had a 12-yard grab on 3rd and 2. Two plays later, Mike Woods grabbed a 1-yard slant for the score. A stop for no gain by Isaiah Nichols and Jonathan Marshall started the UT drive, with a false start and Jarrett Guarantano’s hard landing on a third-down scramble. Arkansas took over at its 33. On 2nd down, Mike Woods beat Kenneth George for a 56-yard catch and run down the right sideline. On the next snap, Franks found Blake Kern on play action for a 6-yard TD. The Vols went three and out with Brian Maurer at quarterback. Franks found Treylon Burks deep behind Jaylen McCullough for a 59-yard catch and run TD. The Vols went three and out. A 24-yard run by Franks on 3rd and 7 and a pass interference call against Warren Burrell moved the Hogs into scoring range. A.J. Reed drilled a 48-yard field goal to complete Arkansas’ 24-point quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

The Volunteers got their initial first down of the second half on a defensive holding call against Joe Foucha to reach the Arkansas 34. Three plays later, Brian Maurer threw incomplete under pressure from Bumper Pool. An 8-yard catch by Treylon Burks and Trelon Smith’s 2-yard run got Arkansas to the 37. The Vols notched a pair of sacks, knocking the Hogs back to the 23 and Reid Bauer punted to the UT 39. Pool notched a tackle for loss, then Maurer threw way out of bounds on 3rd and long. The Vols sacked Franks twice and blitzing CB Bryce Thompson forced a fumble that Myron Cunningham recovered at the Hogs’ 10. Bauer punted to the Arkansas 48. Eric Gray’s hard running got the Vols to the Arkansas 25-yard line. On 4th and 3, Greg Brooks Jr. broke up Harrison Bailey’s slant pass for Jalin Hyatt and end Eric Gregory made a diving interception at the Hogs’ 23. The Razorbacks notched one first down then Bauer punted 43 yards to the UT 17. Barnes used check-down passes to move the Volunteers. Barnes scrambled out of bounds at the 10, then doinked a pass in the end zone off the cross bar. On the last play Barnes threw into the end zone, where Hudson Clark batted the pass away and Jalen Catalon intercepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT