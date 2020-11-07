Hogs reverse fortunes at half, beat Vols 24-13

Down 13-0 at halftime, the University of Arkansas looked like a totally different team in the final 30 minutes.

The Razorbacks (3-3) scored 24 unanswered points and shut out the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half for a 24-13 victory on Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks threw three touchdowns to three different receivers in the third quarter as Arkansas won for the third time in a season for the first time since 2017.

FIRST QUARTER: Tennessee 3, Arkansas 0

Jarrett Guarantano’s 10-yard strike to Josh Palmer on 3rd and 9 keyed Tennessee’s game-opening series. Eric Gray had five consecutive runs for 34 yards. A holding penalty slowed the series and Brent Cimaglia made a 50-yard FG to cap the 12-play, 42-yard sequence. On the Razorbacks’ first snap De’Vion Warren took an end around 22 yards at left end. Warren caught an 8-yard screen on the next snap before Rakeem Boyd’s 5-yard run moved the chains. The Hogs went backwards from the UT 40, and Sam Loy punted to the 19 as Arkansas held the ball for 2:21. The Volunteers kept the ball for the final 7:04 of the period, converting 3 of 3 third-down plays and reaching the Arkansas 13 as the period ended. Velus Jones Jr. converted 3rd and 2 with a 3-yard run, then Guarantano dropped to pass on 3rd and 8 and ran for 20 yards over a gaping hole on the left side to reach the Hogs’ 36. On 3rd and 5 at the 31, Guarantano found Jalin Hyatt for 8 yards on a slant from the slot, just past Greg Brooks Jr. A pair of runs from Gray netted 10 yards and pushed the Vols into the red zone as the quarter ended.

SECOND QUARTER: Tennessee 13, Arkansas 0

A keeper from Jarrett Guarantano netted 9 yards to the Arkansas 4. Eric Gray chugged through a big hole over the left side for a 1-yard TD to end a 16-play, 81-yard sequence. A pair of Rakeem Boyd runs netted 12 yards. Mike Woods had a 7-yard catch and Feleipe Franks moved the chains with a 2-yard sneak. Franks found Blake Kern running free over the middle for a 24-yard pickup. Franks fired a slant into Treylon Burks for a 9-yard gain to the 3. Franks lost a yard at left end then threw well over receivers the next two plays. A.J. Reed sliced a 21-yard field goal wide right and the Hogs got nothing out of a 16-play, 71-yard series. The Hogs’ defense notched a three and out. Trelon Smith broke a 23-yard run. Smith caught, then fumbled a screen pass for a 10-yard loss. Franks scrambled for 16 on 3rd and 20 and Reid Bauer punted 51 yards. A defensive holding call was followed by Guarantano’s 18-yard strike to Josh Palmer. LaDarrius Bishop defended a deep throw to the end zone and Brent Cimaglia made a 48-yard FG. De’Vion Warren returned the kickoff 26 yards, then caught a 19-yard pass. The Hogs bogged down with Franks pressured and throwing incomplete on 3rd and 7.

THIRD QUARTER: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

Arkansas went 4 for 4 on third-down conversions on a 75-yard TD drive to open the half. Hudson Henry caught a 7-yard play-action pass on 3rd and 3. Rakeem Boyd ran for 6 yards on 3rd and 5. Treylon Burks caught a 12-yard slant from Feleipe Franks on 3rd and 3, then Blake Kerns had a 12-yard grab on 3rd and 2. Two plays later, Mike Woods grabbed a 1-yard slant for the score. A stop for no gain by Isaiah Nichols and Jonathan Marshall started the UT drive, with a false start and Jarrett Guarantano’s hard landing on a third-down scramble. Arkansas took over at its 33. On 2nd down, Mike Woods beat Kenneth George for a 56-yard catch and run down the right sideline. On the next snap, Franks found Blake Kern on play action for a 6-yard TD. The Vols went three and out with Brian Maurer at quarterback. Franks found Treylon Burks deep behind Jaylen McCullough for a 59-yard catch and run TD. The Vols went three and out. A 24-yard run by Franks on 3rd and 7 and a pass interference call against Warren Burrell moved the Hogs into scoring range. A.J. Reed drilled a 48-yard field goal to complete Arkansas’ 24-point quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

The Volunteers got their initial first down of the second half on a defensive holding call against Joe Foucha to reach the Arkansas 34. Three plays later, Brian Maurer threw incomplete under pressure from Bumper Pool. An 8-yard catch by Treylon Burks and Trelon Smith’s 2-yard run got Arkansas to the 37. The Vols notched a pair of sacks, knocking the Hogs back to the 23 and Reid Bauer punted to the UT 39. Pool notched a tackle for loss, then Maurer threw way out of bounds on 3rd and long. The Vols sacked Franks twice and blitzing CB Bryce Thompson forced a fumble that Myron Cunningham recovered at the Hogs’ 10. Bauer punted to the Arkansas 48. Eric Gray’s hard running got the Vols to the Arkansas 25-yard line. On 4th and 3, Greg Brooks Jr. broke up Harrison Bailey’s slant pass for Jalin Hyatt and end Eric Gregory made a diving interception at the Hogs’ 23. The Razorbacks notched one first down then Bauer punted 43 yards to the UT 17. Barnes used check-down passes to move the Volunteers. Barnes scrambled out of bounds at the 10, then doinked a pass in the end zone off the cross bar. On the last play Barnes threw into the end zone, where Hudson Clark batted the pass away and Jalen Catalon intercepted.