Hornets unload on Wampus Cats

Bryant safety Kaleb Knox (left) brings down Conway running back Manny Smith during Friday’s game at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets rolled to a 70-33 victory to improve to 9-0 and extend their winning streak to 26 games. More photos at arkansasonline.com/117conway/ (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

BRYANT -- The wins keep coming, and so do the jaw-dropping offensive numbers for the state's top-ranked team.

Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter completed 18 of 28 passes for 274 yards and 4 touchdowns as unbeaten and two-time defending state champion Bryant beat Conway 70-33 on Friday night at Hornet Stadium to complete its second consecutive perfect regular season.

Bryant (9-0, 6-0 7A-Central) is the conference's No. 1 playoff seed and is scheduled to open the postseason next week at home against the 7A-West's No. 8 seed.

The Hornets will carry a 26-game winning streak into the playoffs after rolling up 637 total yards on 83 plays against the Wampus Cats (6-3, 3-2). Bryant also scored 70 points against Little Rock Southwest on Oct. 16 and finished with more than 800 total yards in a 58-21 victory last week at previously unbeaten North Little Rock.

"It's amazing to see them," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "The facts are the facts. Like I've told everybody, they're really good on offense. They compare to anybody I've played in 25 years. Ledbetter just does a great job of finding people and putting the ball on the money. It's unbelievable. They can wear you down. They can do it both ways."

All of Ledbetter's touchdown passes, including three to senior wide receiver Hayden Schrader, came in the first half. The Hornets, who never trailed, led 35-14 after one quarter and 42-20 at halftime before switching gears in the second half and unleashing a power running game.

Senior tailback Tanner Anderson finished with 19 carries for 174 yards and 1 touchdown (22 yards). Senior tailback Jamarien Bracey ran 22 times for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns (1, 9, 8 and 9 yards). Bracey's 9-yard touchdown run with 5:49 remaining in the game pushed the lead to 70-33.

The Hornets ran 55 times for 363 yards.

Schrader finished with nine receptions for 171 yards. His touchdowns covered 29, 32 and 19 yards, the last giving Bryant a 28-7 lead with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter. Sophomore wide receiver Cory Nichols had 9 receptions for 103 yards and 1 touchdown.

"We've got a lot of weapons," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "Our quarterback and our receivers are good. I think our running backs are good. I think our offensive line is good. Those guys have really been together for two years now. They understand what they've got to do."

Bryant's other touchdown came on a 99-yard interception return by senior cornerback Kyle Knox with 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter, stretching the lead to 35-7.

Conway senior quarterback Ben Weese completed 16 of 35 passes for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Senior tailback Jamaal Bethune also ran for a 63-yard touchdown in the second half.

"I like the way our team played," James said. "I think we can improve. That's what I hope our kids get from this. We still can play better football."