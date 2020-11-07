LR Parkview's slow start a blip vs. Mountain Home

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers (middle) runs through the Mountain Home defense Friday during the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 45-21 victory over the Bombers at War Memorial Stadium. More photos at arkansasonline.com/117mtnhomeparkview/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

After what Coach Brad Bolding called an uninspired first half, Little Rock Parkview allowed its playmakers to do the work in the second half to defeat Mountain Home 45-21 on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Senior Quarterback Landon Rogers ran for 195 yards and passed for 190 yards, and junior tailback James Jointer added 173 yards rushing and scored 3 touchdowns as the Patriots moved into the Class 6A playoffs with momentum.

"The first half, I think we kinda wallowed around a lot,'' Bolding said. "And we didn't play up to our ability for whatever reason. They are teenagers, I don't know. I'd love to know that.

"At halftime, we had a come to Jesus -- for lack of a better word -- and we came out and played better football. Our playmakers started making plays, and our defense started flying around."

The Patriots (7-1, 4-1 6A-West) stumbled in the first half, and a Jointer fumble was recovered by Masen Walker and led to the Bombers grabbing a 7-0 lead when Gage Hershberger scored on a 1-yard run with 8:33 left in the first quarter.

Parkview cut that to 7-3 on a 21-yard field goal by Giovanny Revuelta, then took the lead on Rogers' 1-yard run that was set up by a 40-yard pass to Fawad Rasa.

At the half, the Pats led 17-7 with Jointer scoring on a 19-yard run.

Parkview struck quickly in the second half. Rogers scored on a 62-yard run on just the third play of the third quarter to make it 24-7.

The Bombers (5-5, 3-4) took advantage of a fumbled punt return as Brody Patterson recovered at the 1. On the next play, Hershberger scored and it was 24-14 after Dawson Tabor's extra point.

"Hat's off to them,'' Bolding said. "They have come a long, long way. When I played them [when I was] at North Little Rock to now, it is a totally different group of guys."

Three plays later, Rogers hit Jakeylen Haney on a 34-yard touchdown pass to rebuild the cushion.

The Bombers' Bryce McCay hit Walker with a 34-yard scoring pass and it was 31-21 with 4:12 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots missed on their next drive, fumbling into the end zone where Walker recovered, but the Bombers' next drive died at the Patriots' 38.

Five plays later, Jointer scored from the 20 and added a final touchdown from the 5 with 10:17 left in the game.

Little Rock Parkview receiver Jakeylen Haney looks in a touchdown pass during Friday's game against Mountain Home at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.