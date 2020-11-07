Mays, retired doctor, UAPB educator, dies

Retired U.S. Army Col. Dr. Edward Everett Mays, 90, a specialist in pulmonary and infectious diseases, was among the first African-Americans to attend the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences during the civil rights movement.

The Pine Bluff native, retired physician and former educator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, died Sept. 12.

Mays was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Feb. 21, 1930, the second child of Edna Clara Motley "Mom" Mays -- a revered local community activist who founded the Pine Bluff Boys and Girls Club and the Colored Soldiers Memorial obelisk at City Hall, among other civic accomplishments -- and Talmadge Guthrie Mays, a railroad worker who toiled hard to support his family.

Edward's mother's family worshipped for generations at St. John AME Church, where he accepted Christ at a young age and participated actively as a child. Religion and the church were extremely important to Mrs. Mays, and she shared her fervor with others.

Growing up, money was tight in his Depression-era family. He remembered being taken downtown for a Social Security card and starting work at age 8 in his uncle's barbershop, being shipped off to Connecticut as a boy in the summer to pick cotton, learning the value of hard work and the responsibility of a man to support his family.

He was a curious and thoughtful child who distinguished himself early as a student and was twice promoted ahead of his classmates. Aside from church, the Boy Scouts had a major impact on his development as a young man. Until his last days, he could still recite the Scout motto.

He graduated as senior class president from Merrill High School with honors and an academic scholarship to local, historically-black AM&N College (now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) at age 16.

In college, he found distinction as a student assistant in the biology department, and as editor of the Arkansawyer student newspaper. He was also president of the senior class, and a member of the Spotlighters Choir, the Student Christian Association, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the Science Club. He was voted "Most Collegiate Boy" in the yearbook and graduated AM&N cum laude in 1950, at age 20.

After teaching science for a year at McRae High School in Prescott, Ark., he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After completing basic training, he was commissioned and served primarily as an instructor, and trained as a medic.

While stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana in 1953, he married the love of his life, his Pine Bluff college sweetheart, Edythe Mae Etherly. Despite knowing each other socially since their teens, the relationship had sparked when both performed in a college production of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at AM&N, where the diminutive Edythe played "Puck" and Eddie starred as the male lead, "Lysander." Both students majored in biology, and Edythe became a high school science teacher, too.

After demobilization, now a married man with a new baby, he enrolled in the University of Arkansas Medical School in Little Rock on the GI Bill, during a tense period of national civic unrest caused by the desegregation of all-white Central High School by the Little Rock Nine.

Money for books and lab fees was tight, but his devoted young wife promised to do any sort of work to help pay expenses for the four-year course.

Because of finances, Edward also worked several jobs on top of his medical school course load. His mother-in-law, Manerva Etherly, and his wife's two sisters pitched in with child care for the baby. Despite the challenges, with loving support, Edward graduated in 1959, as the second AM&N graduate to do so.

At UAMS, he experienced discrimination over the four years as the only black student in his class of the previously segregated medical school. Yet he made lifelong friends, black and white, throughout his life, and learned to navigate the new world of opportunities resulting from integration.

He reentered the military as an officer in the Medical Corps, where he transferred to and from a number of military hospitals and advanced to the rank of full colonel. He also earned numerous military and civilian medals, and awards for his service.

Edward became a board-certified specialist in both internal medicine and pulmonary and infectious diseases, and was licensed to practice in a number of states. He practiced his specialties, lectured at professional conferences, headed hospital departments, conducted clinical research, published 36 medical articles for prestigious peer-reviewed, scientific journals, and authored a textbook chapter on lung diseases.

He spent his career teaching and training Army physicians, interns and residents. He served two terms on the board of governors of the American College of Chest Physicians. He frequently presented his research papers and developed a reputation within the medical community nationwide.

He became chief of Pulmonary and Infectious Diseases at Letterman Army Hospital at the Presidio of San Francisco. In his last year in the military, while stationed in San Antonio, Texas, he was appointed medical consultant to all U.S. Army hospitals, and was awarded the Legion of Merit medal, the highest non-combat award granted by the Army.

He also became the first Black clinical professor at the University of California San Francisco Medical School.

In 1993, after 40 years of marriage, 14 moves and 19 homes as an Army family, Edward Mays became widowed. Following the sudden cancer death of Edythe, he retired from active practice and returned to his hometown in 1998, where he devoted his energy as an adjunct professor of biology at UAPB.

He had hoped to live until he could submit his absentee ballot for the 2020 presidential election, but sadly, he didn't make it.

He always voted in every election. He believed in the responsibility of citizens to stay informed, curious and involved with their own governance.

He believed in the power and rigor of the scientific method to help explain the wonders of the universe (rather than mere faith, fear or ideology).

He believed in rational thought and critical thinking, and he was a self-professed "lifelong learner." His was a life well lived and at the end, he was satisfied with his accomplishments and grateful for the blessings life had given him.

Edward E. Mays is survived by a daughter, Pamela Mays McDonald of Philadelphia, and two grandchildren, Kelly Mays McDonald and Lawrence Mays McDonald, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.

He requested cremation, to be followed by a memorial service at a later date. As an expert in pulmonary and infectious diseases and a retired public health consultant, he was extremely mindful of the health and safety precautions for any gathering due to the SARS-CoV2 virus. His ashes will reside for eternity with his loving, late wife at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For information on the scholarship or to make an honorary contribution, please contact https://uapb.tfaforms.net/31 or UAPB Office of Development, 1200 North University Drive, Mail Slot 4981, Pine Bluff, AR 71601 870-575-8701.