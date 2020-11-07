Meadows says he contracted virus

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has told associates he has coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter.

It wasn't immediately clear when Meadows learned that he had contracted the virus or whether he had developed symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. He informed a close circle of advisers after Tuesday's election, one of the people said.

Meadows didn't respond to multiple requests for comment. White House spokespeople didn't respond to numerous emails and phone messages requesting comment.

A Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected, according to two people familiar with the matter. He and campaign spokespeople declined to comment.

Meadows has remained involved in Trump's postelection effort to challenge votes in several states where he trails former Vice President Joe Biden, according to one person familiar with the matter.

The people familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because the two cases had not been announced.

More than three dozen people associated with the president or the White House have been infected by the virus, including the president, his wife, Melania, and his youngest son, Barron. Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, and other aides tested positive for the virus late last month, shortly before the election.