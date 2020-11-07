Musselman happy with final schedule

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he's confident the Razorbacks won't have to cancel or postpone any basketball games this season because of roster issues related to positive tests for covid-19.

"We will have enough players every single night to play, and we'll have enough coaches," Musselman said Friday on a media Zoom call. "Because we've had enough people that have had [the virus]. We're going to be able to play on our end."

Musselman said he can't guarantee he wouldn't miss a game because of the virus.

"I still haven't had it," he said. "But we'll be able to play without me for sure."

Arkansas released its full 27-game regular-season schedule on Friday. The Razorbacks' SEC opener will be at Auburn on Dec. 30, and their conference home opener against Missouri is Jan. 2 in Walton Arena.

Home-and-home SEC games will be against Auburn, Missouri, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M. Home opponents only are Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida. Road opponents only are Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and South Carolina.

"As far as the SEC schedule goes, there were no surprises," Musselman said. "It is what it is. I don't think anybody has a distinct advantage or disadvantage. I think they roll it out and you go play the games.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6O4Rs3V9ShU]

"Every game in the conference is challenging for everybody. It doesn't matter if it's football, doesn't matter if it's baseball. We're just glad we're getting a nonconference to try to continue to figure out our identity prior to getting into conference play."

Arkansas has a nine-game nonconference schedule with the opener against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 in Walton Arena.

"With the nonconference [schedule] ... it really doesn't matter until we find out how many games we play," Musselman said. "You see football games getting canceled, and we're just trying to get as much competition game-wise as we possibly can for our guys."

Musselman was asked whether Arkansas has some teams ready to call in case some nonconference teams have to cancel their games against the Razorbacks.

"We haven't put any phone calls out or whatever," Musselman said. "But just like every [athletic director] in his top drawer has a list of coaching candidates, we have in our top drawer a list of programs that we would call if in fact need be at the last minute."

All of the Razorbacks' nonconference home games are against teams from bordering states, which Musselman said is by design as the schedule was put together by director of operations Anthony Ruta

"We wanted people that could get here without getting on airplanes," Musselman said. "That was a thousand percent something that Coach Ruta and I and the administration had talked about."

Arkansas has nonconference road games at Tulsa and at Oklahoma State for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Oklahoma State and Tulsa are among seven nonconference opponents ranked in the top 201 nationally by KenPom.com -- a college basketball analytics website -- with the Cowboys No. 33 and Golden Hurricane No. 91.

"I think one, it's good that we have two road games," Musselman said. "I like the fact that we can bus to those games.

"Tulsa had an incredible year last year [going 21-10]. They're well coached, they're tough. Then obviously Oklahoma State has one of the premier players in the country in [freshman point guard] Cade Cunningham, a potential [NBA Draft] lottery pick, and some other really good pieces around him.

"I think both of those are really, really good games."

Some nonconference opponents are projected to challenge for their conference titles in addition to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 and Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference, including North Texas (Conference USA), Texas-Arlington (Southland), Abilene Christian (Southland), Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun) and Oral Roberts University (Summit).

Musselman said Ruta spent a lot of time revising the original schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he did a good job identifying teams that project to finish in the top two in their conferences.

"That obviously helps out down the road," Musselman said, referring to strength of schedule. "But I think the first thing since we met as a staff was how do we limit our travel? How do we play home games with the pandemic and how do we avoid getting on planes as much as possible?"

Among the games Arkansas canceled was against Old Dominion in North Little Rock, where the Razorbacks had played annually since the 2001-02 season.

In Musselman's first year at Arkansas, the Razorbacks beat Valparaiso 72-68 in North Little Rock.

"We definitely want to get back to North Little Rock," he said. "We love playing in that environment. It was one of the coolest. The atmosphere was just incredibly insane in a positive way. It's not a road game obviously, but it gets us out of our own building.

"I think that's good for a team to experience, a semi-neutral site as far as you're not sleeping in your own bed. Certainly to be able to reach another part of the state is really valuable.

"Just with the uncertainty of the pandemic, there's a lot of challenging things putting together the schedule. We'll be back there for sure. It's just this year's unique and different."

Arkansas had been scheduled to start a four-game series against Oklahoma in Tulsa, but Musselman said that matchup was postponed until next year.

The capacity for games in Walton Arena this season will be about 4,000, Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said this week.

"That's about 3,500 more than we had when we played in the D-League," Musselman, who coached in the CBA and NBA Developmental League, said with a laugh. "Look, when you go out and play, you kind of have competition goggles on. You're so focused on what's going on that you really shouldn't get caught up in the crowd.

"I mean, that number is probably about what we all thought it would be. We're just happy to play. That's the big thing."

At a glance

2020-21 Arkansas men's basketball schedule

NOTE Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.

DATEOPPONENT

Nov. 25Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 28North Texas

Dec. 2Texas-Arlington

Dec. 5Lipscomb

Dec. 8at Tulsa

Dec. 12Central Arkansas

Dec. 20Oral Roberts

Dec. 22Abilene Christian

Dec. 30at Auburn

Jan. 2Missouri

Jan. 6at Tennessee

Jan. 9Georgia

Jan. 13at LSU

Jan. 16at Alabama

Jan. 20Auburn

Jan. 23at Vanderbilt

Jan. 27Ole Miss

Jan. 30at Oklahoma State#

Feb. 2Mississippi State

Feb. 6Texas A&M

Feb. 9at Kentucky

Feb. 13at Missouri

Feb. 16Florida

Feb. 20at Texas A&M

Feb. 24Alabama

Feb. 27LSU

March 2at South Carolina

March 10-14SEC Tournament*

*at Nashville, Tenn. #Big 12/SEC Challenge