New cases in state hit a high of 1,870

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42testing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by almost 1,900, setting a record for the second day in a row and topping the previous record by more than 300.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 also set a record as it rose by 39, to 706.

The death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 19, to 2,056.

"Today's numbers show we are not in a good position as we head into the colder months," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"I ask all Arkansans to take this virus seriously and to take necessary precautions. Our number of new cases is growing at a rate that worries me in terms of our hospital capacity."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The increase of 1,870 cases Friday was the second-straight day when the state had a new high for a one-day increase by a large margin.

On Thursday, the state added a then-record 1,548 cases to its tallies.

Before that, the record for a single-day increase had been the 1,337 that were added to the count on Oct. 23.

Arkansas also had a relatively large increase of 1,293 cases on Wednesday. At the time, that was the state's third-highest on record.

Already at a record level since Thursday, the average number of cases added each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday by 101, to 1,194.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said the acceleration in the virus's spread is "a very bad omen for what the holidays could hold for us" because gatherings over Thanksgiving and Christmas could lead to even more infections.

"We should be going down before the holidays, but instead we're going up," she said.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on Friday became the latest higher-education institution to announce a change in its post-Thanksgiving-break plans for this semester in response to the coronavirus.

The state's second-largest university said classes will be held mostly online after the break, although residence halls will remain open.

ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse cited trends in Craighead County and elsewhere in making the announcement.

"With the growth of COVID-19 infections across the state (and beyond), it is logical to predict that students going home for Thanksgiving and then returning to campus 10 days later could increase the likelihood of spread on our campus," Damphousse said.

Although the county has been hit hard by the virus, one Quorum Court member there has proposed a resolution asking Hutchinson to stop extending the public-health emergency that has allowed the Health Department to issue restrictions.

Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook's proposed resolution says residents and businesses of the county "have suffered and continue to suffer undue damage and harm resulting from the diminishment of personal responsibility and the freedom to engage in commerce."

It also argues that residents and businesses feel that the extension of the state of emergency is "an overreach of the spirit of the law."

ACTIVE CASES RISE

The increases in cases on Friday included 1,446 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 424 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The number of cases considered active rose by 921, to 11,414, setting a record, as 930 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

That was the first time the active case total had topped 11,000.

The cumulative count of cases rose to 119,230.

That comprised 108,738 confirmed cases and 10,492 probable ones.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators rose by four, to 107.

The death toll rose by 15, to 1,878, among confirmed cases and by four, to 178, among probable cases.

Among nursing-home and assisted-living facility residents, the state count of virus deaths rose by nine, to 828.

Friday was the first time the number of covid-19 patients in state hospitals, as reported in the daily updates, had topped 700.

The previous record was the 688 patients who were hospitalized as of Monday.

PRISON OUTBREAKS

The Health Department's count of confirmed and probable cases rose by more than 100 in four counties on Friday.

Those were Benton County, where the case count rose by 166; Craighead County, which had an increase of 135; Washington County, where the cases rose by 134; and Pulaski County, which had an increase of 129.

The department's count of cases rose by 96 in Izard County; 92 in Sebastian County; 65 in Greene County; 62 in White County; 58 in Saline County; and 54 in Lonoke County.

Among prison and jail inmates, the count of cases rose by 143.

Department of Corrections spokesman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among inmates rose by 98, to 465 at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock; by 24, to 120, at the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff; and by one, to 41, at the Texarkana Regional Correctional Center.

The cases at those prisons that were active as of Friday comprised 149 at the North Central Unit, 50 at the Barbara Ester Unit and 12 at the Texarkana lockup.

Arkansans age 18-24 continued to make up an outsize share of the new cases, with the 225 cases added among that age group translating to a rate of 78 per 100,000 residents.

The rate of cases added per 100,000 residents was 27 among children, 76 among Arkansans age 25-44, 71 among those age 45-64 and 69 among those age 65 and older.

The count of virus deaths rose by four in Independence County and two each in Benton, Craighead, Faulkner, Johnson and Pulaski counties.

The death toll rose by one each in Cleburne, Greene, Saline, Sharp and Union counties.

Two of the deaths were among Arkansans age 55-64, raising the death toll among that age group to 280.

The remaining 17 deaths took the toll among Arkansans age 65 and older to 1,585.

HOSPITALS STRAINED

Dillaha said the virus has been spreading more rapidly as more gatherings have moved indoors as the weather cools.

To prevent further acceleration of the viral spread, "I would recommend that people stay home during the holidays, not travel to another geographic location, and when they celebrate their holiday meal, that they celebrate with their household but connect remotely to other people in other ways," she said.









[Interactive tables not showing up above? Click here to see them: arkansasonline.com/schools]

Gatherings with people from other households should be limited to fewer than 10 people, and those who attend should wear masks and keep a safe distance apart, she said.

She said hospitals' capacities are "already being stretched."

If the number of covid-19 patient keeps increasing, some patients could end up having to travel longer distances for care, and care for others could be delayed, she said.

"The issue is just not about people who have covid," Dillaha said. "It's also about other people who may need to be in the hospital for other reasons.

"They may not be able to get the care that they need."

Bo Ryall, chief executive of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said the increase in patients across the state, particularly in central and northeast Arkansas, "puts a strain on the health care system as far as staffing-wise, being able to staff all the beds necessary."

That burden could become even greater as the spread of the virus accelerates, he said.

"As we see the cases increase, we know lagging behind we'll see the hospitalizations increase, so it's certainly a concern going forward," he said.

At St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, "we've had to be creative at times, with staffing, but it's not something that we haven't been able to handle," hospital spokesman Mitchell Nail said.

He said the hospital recently increased its space for covid-19 patients to accommodate between 80 and 90 of them and could expand that up to 180 if necessary.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

But, he said, "you can only flex up so much."

"Our concern is that if the hospitalization trend goes high and continues to go high, then at what point are we unable to flex any more," he said.

THANKSGIVING BREAK

Many colleges in the state have adjusted their fall academic calendar because of the pandemic. Some, like Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, announced in the summer that in-person instruction would end before Thanksgiving.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, last month said it planned to have students return after the holiday for in-person classes, however.

"We're encouraging our community to get tested and know their status before the Thanksgiving break, when many will spend time with family for the first time this semester," UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in email.

The state's largest university remains able to pivot "at any given time" but is "still planning to finish the semester the way we started it," Rushing said.

He added that students are allowed to attend classes remotely "at any time if they wish." UA has two weeks of classes followed by final exams after Thanksgiving break.

At ASU, Damphousse said instructors may request to continue teaching in person after Thanksgiving.

ASU's provost, Alan Utter, will review such requests. The Jonesboro campus has final exams set for Dec. 14-17.

ASU's Graduate Student Council crafted an online survey asking students about returning for classes after Thanksgiving.

"We decided to create a survey to gauge our students' views, after hearing concerns from our students and faculty in regards to the rising number of Covid19 cases. The intention was to collect data and pass it to the Faculty Senate to present in order to push for online courses upon return from Fall Break," Sara Saucedo, the council's vice president and a master's student in environmental science, said in an email.

Saucedo said "we have not collected a sufficient amount of data" from the survey, which was sent out to graduate students by email Friday and earlier posted on the group's web page.

"I know some students will be relieved to hear the news of online class while others may be disappointed," Saucedo said.

She said Damphousse and other ASU leaders are "doing their best to ensure we are taken care of" after being "dealt a tough hand" because of the pandemic.

"I personally believe the Chancellor is doing what he believes is best for our students, faculty/staff, and community's health," Saucedo said.

COLLEGE CASES

On Friday, ASU reported having 78 active covid-19 cases -- including students and employees -- up from 54 a day earlier.

Active cases at ASU peaked in mid-September at 187, according to university data. Individual campus reports on active cases have differed from statewide data reported by health authorities, which on Thursday listed ASU as having 23 active cases.

UA reported on its website that 37 new covid-19 cases had been identified Wednesday and Thursday, making it the highest two-day total of new cases since mid-September.

One additional pending test result from earlier in the week also was found to be positive.

"We have been encouraging testing with some pilot incentive programs for students the past couple weeks and Wed-Th we had one of our higher testing numbers," Rushing said in email.

Out of 603 on-campus tests done Wednesday and Thursday, 28 were positive and an additional 116 remained pending, according to UA's latest update. The other tests came back negative.

The university reported having 66 active cases among students, staff, faculty and others, such as vendors, who have been on the campus recently, up from 46 in its last update on Wednesday.

The active-case total Friday was the largest since late September, according to university data.

Arkansas Tech University on Friday reported having 30 active cases.

"Our focus at Arkansas Tech University is on continuing to do a good job with face coverings, social distancing and other preventative measures so that we can complete the fall 2020 semester as scheduled," spokesman Sam Strasner said in an email. The last day of classes is set for Nov. 24, with finals to take place online, Strasner said.

"As for the nature of the increase in cases at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville (from 10 earlier this week to 30 as of this morning), our campus monitoring (internal contact tracing) evidence is that general community spread is the cause," Strasner said. "The ATU Health and Wellness Center maintains contact with members of the university community who have a known positive test and supports those individuals."

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFTS

At Arkansas' public schools, some administrators said they've seen dramatic increases in cases in recent days.

In southeastern Arkansas, Portland Elementary School, part of the Hamburg School District, went to virtual-only learning on Thursday and Friday due to virus cases, Superintendent Tracy Streeter said.

Since then, the district had cases "grow significantly," Streeter said.

On Friday, the district announced that all grades would shift to remote learning next week through the end of the week.

This semester "we have been pretty good," Streeter said. "This week has been a whole different world."

She said that as of Friday afternoon, the district had 11 cases, with 150 students and 15 faculty members quarantined.

"At larger schools, those numbers may not be a big deal, but at a close-knit community, it gets to be kind of a bigger deal," Streeter said.

The White County Central School District in Judsonia, which shifted its high school to virtual instruction this week, announced Friday that all grades would be virtual next week.

In-person classes will resume Nov. 19, the district said.

In Northwest Arkansas, one first-grade classroom at Alpena Elementary School shifted to online learning Friday because of a virus case and probable close contacts, Alpena School District Superintendent David Westenhover said.

Those students will return to class on Nov. 16, he said.

After learning of a positive case, Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville shifted kindergarten through third grade to virtual learning Friday through Thanksgiving break, Jake Gibbs, the school's principal, said.

Students are scheduled to return Nov. 30.

"There are only 40 students at our school. It is a small physical space with a small number of students and staff," Gibbs said. "We are all around each other, so we just thought it would be best to quarantine the whole school."

Midland High School in northeastern Arkansas is also shifting all students online until after Thanksgiving, when the school is scheduled to reopen Nov. 30, Midland School District Superintendent Bruce Bryant said.

Bryant said seven of the high school's 20 faculty members either tested positive or are quarantined.

"It is a staffing issue at this point," Bryant said. "We have been very lucky to have a very minimal number of positive cases."

TEACHER HOSPITALIZED

Janis Millican, a Lafayette County Elementary School teacher who contracted the coronavirus in late September, remained in the critical care unit of a Little Rock hospital on Friday after being airlifted from Magnolia earlier in the week, according to Kayla Smitherman, her daughter.

Doctors at Baptist Health Medical Center are monitoring Millican's brain activity after the teacher went into cardiac arrest earlier this week, Smitherman said.

Millican, 59, has been unresponsive for more than 48 hours, Smitherman said. Tests are trying to determine whether she has brain activity and have determined that Millican "has had a bunch of mini seizures," her daughter said.

"Everything has just been so crazy," said Smitherman, who lives in Stephens and has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. "We are doing our best. We cannot visit her, and we cannot call up there. They have to call us three times a day with updates. When we try to call and check on her, they tell us nurses will call when they have a chance."

She added: "When she was in Magnolia, they said her heart was healthy and she was stable. We have no idea what happened."

At least seven public school employees have died from the virus since school started in August. In June, the superintendent and assistant superintendent of the Nashville School District were hospitalized after testing positive.

CHURCH CLUSTERS

Since June, the Health Department has identified five clusters of more than 20 cases each that were linked to churches, Dillaha said.

According to a department report, the clusters involved 150 cases, including 10 people who were hospitalized and two who died.

One cluster involved a "metropolitan area" church that normally draws about 3,000 people to its services but has had fewer attend during the pandemic, Dillaha said.

She said it generally followed the Health Department's guidelines for worship services but allowed congregants to remove their masks once they were seated.

"That's very problematic when people are singing," she said, because singing can cause the virus to become aerosolized and spread over a greater distance.

At the other four churches, the department's guidelines weren't followed, Dillaha said.

Three of the clusters involved revivals that drew crowds ranging from about 100 to thousands of people, and one involved a church in a small town where 32 of the 75 to 100 people who attended services were infected.

Three of those people were hospitalized and two died.

Among other things, the guidelines recommend requiring congregants to wear masks, spacing family groups 6 feet apart and providing hand sanitizer at entrances.

Unlike the Health Department's rules for restaurants and other businesses, the guidelines for churches aren't mandatory.

Dillaha said the department has identified "close to 100" churches with smaller clusters of cases.

The department declined to name the churches in the report, citing health privacy concerns.

"Many churches have been very intentional about following the recommendations and enforcing them, and those churches have not seen clusters like the churches that didn't," Dillaha said.

RESOLUTION ON AGENDA

Cook's resolution in Craighead County will be heard by the Quorum Court's public safety committee Monday evening and go before the full commission on Nov. 23 if it advances.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, who will not vote except in the event of a tie, said the resolution could lead to an interesting debate.

On one side, he said, medical professionals are encouraging people to wear masks to change the trajectory of the pandemic, and on the other, some businesses have been affected, but some have done well during the last several months.

He said the governor's orders had not limited his power as the county's top elected official.

"I don't know what legal authority that is being taken away from me. I'm interested to hear some specifics from the proponents of this to see if the power that I have as county judge has been infringed. Personally, I'm not aware of any," Day said.

On Wednesday, attorneys representing a group of Republican lawmakers who alleged in a lawsuit that Hutchinson's response to the pandemic exceeded his authority filed notice of appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled last month that Hutchinson had acted within the scope of the powers delegated to his office by the 1973 Arkansas Emergency Services Act.