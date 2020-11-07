James Kobel, 50, the head of the New York Police Department’s workplace discrimination office, has been relieved of command while officials investigate allegations that he posted hateful messages about Blacks, Jews, women and the LGBTQ community on a website where officers air grievances anonymously.

Lakesha Levy, 35, of Abbeville, La., is facing charges of felony improper supervision of a minor by a parent after her son, who was under a court order and wearing an ankle monitor related to an earlier shooting, was found to be involved in another shooting, according to police.

Jeffrey Walker, a Tennessean, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Memphis and faces extradition to Mississippi, where he is suspected of fatally shooting two people at a Halloween party in Southaven, authorities said.

Talvesha Glaude, the owner of a tax return preparation business in Moss Point, Miss., was sentenced to 22 months in prison for preparing returns for clients seeking inflated federal refunds based on fraudulent dependents, federal income withholdings and education credits.

Maher al-Akhras, 49, a Palestinian prisoner held by Israel, has agreed to end more than 100 days of a hunger strike after receiving assurances from Israeli authorities that his open-ended detention won’t last beyond November.

Letitia James, the state attorney general of New York, filed a lawsuit against Sotheby’s, accusing the prominent auction house of accepting false documentation that allowed an art collector to dodge millions of dollars in state sales taxes, according to James’ office.

Douglas Bennett, 76, a convicted rapist who skipped out on his prison sentence in Connecticut more than 40 years ago, was arrested in Clearwater, Fla., where he had been living under an assumed identity since 1977, according to a criminal complaint.

Joey Hensley, a state senator and physician from Hohenwald, Tenn., was found to have violated state medical board ethics standards and was placed on three years of professional probation after he admitted providing medical care and prescribing opioids to relatives and a romantic partner.

Curtrail Hudson, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to 26 years in prison for killing Xindong Hao, a Christian missionary from China, and wounding two other people as he shot randomly on a city street in 2018 while he was high on PCP.