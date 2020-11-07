PREP FOOTBALL: Nimrod's return ignites Bentonville past Bentonville West

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville added an exclamation point Friday to another conference championship season.

Chas Nimrod returned a kickoff 97 yards in the first quarter to ignite Bentonville to a 44-7 victory over Bentonville West at Tiger Stadium. Nimrod followed his exciting return with touchdowns catches of 19 and 12 yards from Andrew Edwards in the first half for Bentonville (10-0, 7-0), which led 31-7 at halftime.

Bentonville has now won five consecutive 7A-West Conference championships and 13 of the past 14 league titles. The Tigers did it this year in dominating fashion by outscoring their conference opponents 365-83.

"We love winning conference championships. It's important to us," Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. "The 7A-West is a conference with good players and good coaching. To win that is an honor for our program."

No. 1 seed Bentonville will host No. 8 seed Little Rock Southwest (0-7) Friday in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs at Tigers Stadium. Little Rock Southwest, which is led by former Fayetteville coach Daryl Patton, has until 8 a.m. today to opt out of the playoffs, which is open to every team this year because of covid-19 that forced some cancellations during the regular season.

Edwards threw four touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown while Nimrod caught 6 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

"He is about as good a receiver in the state as there is," Grant said of Nimrod, who caught 6 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. "He's a great rout runner with tremendous speed and good hands. When we get in a situation where we need him, he's our guy."

Bentonville West (6-4, 4-2) showed some spunk in the first quarter when Dalton McDonald scored on a 3-yard run after the Wolverines' defense held Bentonville to a field goal following a bad snap that set the Tigers up at the 10-yard line. McDonald capped a 12-play, 66-yard drive with a run to put West ahead 7-3.

Nimrod needed only 12 seconds to change the momentum when he stepped out of a tackle near midfield and raced 97 yards to put Bentonville back on top. Edward followed with a 25-yard touchdown run after breaking a tackle in the backfield then added to the lead with touchdown passes of 17 and 12 yards to Nimrod.

Edwards kept the hot hand in the second half with touchdown passes of 6 yards to Josh Ficklin and 42 yards to Jackson Gilbreth. Gilbreth's touchdown with 9:09 left invoked the 35-point mercy rule with a running clock.

FOUR DOWNS

• Bentonville improved to 5-0 against Bentonville West, including last year's 31-7 win over the Wolverines.

• Keegan Stinespring partially blocked a punt that resulted in a 16-yard kick for the Wolverines.

• Josh Beesley recovered a fumble for Bentonville West after pressure from Jacardon Hardeman on quarterback Andrew Edwards.

• Jackson Hutchens and Kolbi Crawford had interceptions for Bentonville.