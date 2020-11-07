North Arkansas police chief resigns after social media posts

A man looks at the apps on his cellphone in an internet cafe in this July 2019 file photo. (AP / Vahid Salemi )

Marshall Police Chief Lang Holland resigned Saturday afternoon, one day after urging people to physically assault Democratic "traitors" and run them out of the country.

Kevin Elliott, the city's mayor, said Holland apologized for his profanity-laden social media posts, which called also for the death of "all Marxist Democrats," and advocated violence against President Donald Trump's political foes.

[DOCUMENT: Read the announcement by the mayor of Marshall » arkansasonline.com/118marshall/]

Holland had made the comments on Parler, which draws social-media users who believe that Twitter is too quick to censor conservative viewpoints. The service encourages its users to "speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views."

Read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.