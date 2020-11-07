Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

North Arkansas police chief resigns after social media posts

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 7:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A man looks at the apps on his cellphone in an internet cafe in this July 2019 file photo. (AP / Vahid Salemi )

Marshall Police Chief Lang Holland resigned Saturday afternoon, one day after urging people to physically assault Democratic "traitors" and run them out of the country.

Kevin Elliott, the city's mayor, said Holland apologized for his profanity-laden social media posts, which called also for the death of "all Marxist Democrats," and advocated violence against President Donald Trump's political foes.

[DOCUMENT: Read the announcement by the mayor of Marshall » arkansasonline.com/118marshall/]

Holland had made the comments on Parler, which draws social-media users who believe that Twitter is too quick to censor conservative viewpoints. The service encourages its users to "speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being 'deplatformed' for your views."

Read Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT