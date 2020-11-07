OPINION | WALLY HALL: Authentic holds off challenges, wins Breeders' Cup Classic

Authentic, trained by Bob Baffert, went wire-to-wire to win the Breeders’ Cup’s $6 million Classic, drawing away in the last 100 yards.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez broke clean and rallied for the lead. He stayed there unchallenged until the final turn, when Maximum Security, a stablemate, came up strong. Authentic held off the challenge.

Turning to home, Authentic’s other stablemate, Improbable, made a move, but could never get closer than a length.

Baffert has had three horses test positive for banned substances this year, but before the race he told NBC that he was going to tighten up his barns and make sure nothing like that happens again.

Authentic, a 3-year-old taking on a veteran field of proven winners, was sired by Flawless to Into Mischief, one of the leading broodmares in the world.

Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, but he was beaten in the Preakness Stakes by Swiss Skydiver.

The Classic was his sixth win in eight starts, and he’s never been worse than second.

He is owned by a syndicate, Myracehorse.com, and it appeared all of them were there to get their picture made in the winner’s circle.

Authentic was one of the early favorites, but he went off at 4-1 and paid $10.40 to win.

The Baffert-trained $1 exacta of Authentic and Improbable paid $22.70.

Global Campaign ran third.