PB college trustees to discuss finances

The Southeast Arkansas College board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the SEARK Welcome Center Training Room. An option to attend by Zoom is also available, according to a news release.

The agenda includes the finance reports, personnel actions and approval of a special fee for the commercial driver's license program.

Reports will be given by SEARK President Steven Bloomberg and vice presidents Gina Teel, Scott Kuttenkuler and Debbie Wallace.

Due to social-distancing guidelines, the meeting space is limited. Anyone wishing to attend via Zoom must contact Wanda Grimmett, executive assistant to the president, at wgrimmett@seark.edu or (870) 543-5907.