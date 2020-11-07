PB police plan drive-thru event

The Pine Bluff Police Department will host Thankful Thursday from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Plaza Hotel, 2 Convention Center Drive.

The drive-thru event will feature treats for everyone, including prizes, candy, cookies, drinks and food, according to a news release.

"We are asking people to write us a note saying what they are thankful for and bring it to us," a spokeswoman said, adding that participants should include their first name and age on their note.

Supporters include Mayor Shirley Washington, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior. Sponsors include REFORM Inc. Details: (870) 730-2072.