PREP FOOTBALL: Benton outlasts Van Buren for 6A-West Conference victory

VAN BUREN — Benton coach Brad Harris felt before the game Friday that it was going to be a high-scoring game. He was right.

Benton held on late after scoring a touchdown with just 31 seconds left in the game to pull out a 60-53 victory against Van Buren in the final game of the regular season in the 6A-West Conference.

“We had quite a road trip over here,” Harris said. “This felt like a playoff game because they were playing for seeding. We knew this was going to be a shootout. This is a nice one to get heading into the playoffs.”

Benton (6-4, 5-2) got the game-winning touchdown on fourth down. They went to a play they had success running this year, a running back screen pass, and it worked out for them again.

Casey Johnson caught a quick pass at the line of scrimmage from quarterback Garett Brown then raced 47 yards for the score. It was just his second catch of the night.

“We’ve run that play a few times throughout the year,” Harris said. “We went back to this one with a little different action. This is a different version. This is the first time we have shown this one. We got a great play call, and the players did a heck of a job making it happen.”

The touchdown answered back-to-back scores from Van Buren that tied the game at 53-53 with three minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Van Buren (3-7, 1-6) got a touchdown pass from quarterback Gary Phillips to Chi Henry to make it 53-45 with three minutes, 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Pointers then recovered the onside kick. Van Buren just needed one play to tie the game. Phillips found Jaiden Henry for a 42-yard touchdown.

Benton was guided by Brown, who is the school’s all-time leading passer. He completed 30 of 42 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown as well for the Panthers.

“He is a good one,” Harris said. “We are going to miss him when the season is over. But we are glad to have him on our team right now. He does a really good job on reading defenses. He has a big arm and can make a lot of throws.”

His main target was Andre Lane, who caught 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Trevor Standridge had seven catches for 78 yards and a score. Cameron Harris finished with seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson caught the game-winning touchdown but also provided plenty of production on the ground. He finished with 29 carries for 246 yards with three touchdowns.

“This was a wild one,” Harris said. “It was two explosive offenses scoring a bunch of points. Defense struggled tonight. They have some big-play capability over there. We have some, too. We were able to score last. That is what it came down to and get a stop at the end. I’m glad we didn’t leave enough time on the clock.”

Van Buren got a strong effort from Phillips. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 474 yards and six touchdowns. Jaiden Henry had six catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Chi Henry added seven catches for 117 yards and a score.

It was evident from the start the game would have a quick pace of scoring from the offenses. Van Buren just needed four plays on the opening drive to take the lead.

“We have played three really good offenses the last three weeks,” Harris said. “These guys can throw it as well as anybody in the conference. I’m proud of my guys for hanging on. This was a tough game to win.”

Benton held a 39-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers pushed that edge out to 53-39 with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Harris with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Van Buren after that got its quick back-to-back scores to tie the game.

Benton was able to take a 25-22 edge into halftime with the help of a strong offense in the first half, getting a score on four of its eight first-half drives.

FOUR DOWNS

• Friday’s game was just the second ever meeting between these programs. The last time was in 2010 in the playoffs. Van Buren won 41-14 in a first-round matchup. That also was the most recent postseason win for the Pointers.

• The Van Buren band received honors at halftime after winning the band state championship this week. The program has won three of the last four titles.

• There were two times in the game when each team exchanged turnovers on those drives. Benton was able to come away with scores to take advantage.

• Next week will begin play in the Class 6A state playoffs. Both teams will be in action and await the official bracket being released today.

BENTON 60, VAN BUREN 53

Benton..............10 15 14 21 — 60 Van ...................8 14 10 21 — 53 First quarter

Van — J. Henry 56 pass from Phillips (Dyer rush), 11:02

Ben— Johnson 86 rush (Araujo kick), 6:54 Ben — Araujo 24 kick, 1:58

Second quarter

Ben — Lane 11 pass from Brown (Johnson rush), 5:43

Van — C. Henry 32 pass from Phillips (Zarate kick), 3:13

Ben — Brown 2 rush (Araujo kick), 1:24 Van — Roark 20 pass from Phillips (Zarate kick), :33

Third quarter

Ben — Johnson 1 rush (Araujo kick), 10:59 Van — Phillips 9 rush (Zarate kick), 7:52 Van — Zarate 29 kick, 4:55 Ben — Standridge 28 pass from Brown (Araujo kick), 2:24

Fourth quarter

Ben — Johnson 17 rush (Araujo kick), 10:38 Van — J. Henry 79 pass from Phillips (Zarate kick), 9:05

Ben — Harris 44 pass from Brown (Araujo kick), 6:13 Van — C. Henry 6 pass from Phillips (Zarate kick), 3:23

Van — J. Henry 42 pass from Phillips (Zarate kick), 3:11

Ben — Johnson 47 pass from Brown (Araujo kick), :31