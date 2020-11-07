PREP FOOTBALL: Defense leads Northside to 45-0 romp

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Northside returned three interceptions for touchdowns as the Grizzlies rolled to a 45-0 win over Little Rock Southwest in the regular-season finale in the 6A-Central Conference for both teams on Friday night.

Northside coach Mike Falleur was pleased with the defensive effort.

"They did a great job tonight; they have done a great job all year, and tonight they did well against their offense," Falleur said.

Walker Catsavis started at quarterback after starter Dreyden Norwood was injured last week, but both players got time at the position this week.

"Last week Norwood was injured, and we didn't know if he was full speed this week, but we were able to give him a few reps on both sides of the ball," Falleur said.

Catsavis threw an interception on the fifth play of the drive, with Jamari Washington of Southwest (0-7, 0-4) picking off the pass.

After a failed punt attempt by Southwest, the Grizzlies marched 50 yards for their first points. Running back Sundquist Church ran 3 yards for the touchdown. The PAT gave the Grizzlies a 7-0 lead.

Norwood came on to lead Northside (5-4, 2-4) on a 68-yard touchdown drive capped off by running back Seth Fields with an 11-yard run. The missed kick left the Grizzlies with a 13-0 lead with 10 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first half. The Grizzlies scored again in the quarter on a trick play. Norwood threw the ball to Catsavis who threw it 30 yards to receiver Avonte Tucker for the touchdown. After failing the 2-point conversion the Grizzlies led 19-0 at halftime.

The Grizzlies continued to find different ways to score in the second half, this time on defense. Linebacker Demaris Medlock intercepted a pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. Cornerback RJ Lester was the next Grizzly to return an interception for a score. The 62-yard interception return gave the Grizzlies a 31-0 lead.

Catsavis threw one more touchdown for the night, this time finding Ty Massey for 9 yards. The Grizzlies scored one more time on Lester's second pick six of the night, returning it 30 yards for the touchdown.

The Grizzlies will have the No. 6 seed and the Gryphons will be the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. Both teams will play on the road next week in the first round of the playoffs.