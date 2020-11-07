’Dogs chew up ’Cats: Turner scores three TDs in Fayetteville win over Har-Ber

Fayetteville kick returner Isaiah Sategna (1) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, during the first half of play against Springdale Har-Ber at Wildcat Stadium in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/201107Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE — Kaiden Turner did it all for Fayetteville on Friday, and the Bulldogs needed every bit of it.

The junior linebacker scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and added a pick-six interception as the Bulldogs claimed a 33-27 win against Springdale Har-Ber in the regular season finale at Wildcat Stadium.

“I just do whatever I can to help our team win,” said Turner. “I’ve been telling our coaches since last year, ‘Hey, let me tote that rock.’ They never wanted to let me, but this year they finally put me back there, and I have a couple of touchdowns now.”

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Purple’Dogs celebrated a season that just a few weeks ago looked hopeless as Fayetteville carried an 0-4 mark into conference play. Now six weeks later, Fayetteville is riding a wave of momentum into the playoffs.

The game hung in the balance with under a minute left as Har-Ber (4-6, 4-3) had moved from its own 14 to the Fayetteville 41. But on fourth and 11, the Purple’Dogs swarmed Har-Ber quarterback Drue McClendon for a game-clinching sack.

“That’s the way football is supposed to be in November,” said second-year Fayetteville coach Casey Dick. “Hat’s off to Har-Ber and their coaching staff and their kids. They never gave up. But hat’s off to our kids, too.

“We’re right where we need to be and right where we want to be. Our kids have a lot of confidence; our coaches have a lot of confidence. We’ve just got to keep it going. We kept it going tonight. We found a way to win. We knew it was going to be this type of game just based on who we were playing. Our kids just came out and fought their butts off every play.”

The win was even more impressive with Fayetteville’s top play-maker on the sideline on crutches. Junior Isaiah Sategna, who has a lengthy list of Division I college offers, played just a handful of snaps Friday night, but even in limited action, he had a tremendous impact on the game.

Sategna returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds in the game. Then on Fayetteville’s third offensive snap, Bulldogs’ quarterback Bladen Fike found Sategna for a 23-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead.

“We just had to have next man up,” said Dick. “We said we’ll just have to figure it out. That’s been our motto.”

Har-Ber, which was clinging to a chance at the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West, did not quit after falling into the two-touchdown hole. The Wildcats cut the lead in half on their second possession, driving 62 yards in just four plays. Sophomore Hudson Brewer ripped off a 43-yard run on first down, then McClendon hit Jamarcus Alvis on a 15-yard scoring strike to make it a 14-7 game.

The Wildcats tied the score 14-14 early in the second quarter after stopping Fayetteville on a fake punt. It was McClendon to Alvis again, this time for 68 yards as Alvis broke a tackle and raced untouched to the end zone.

Har-Bar had a chance to take the lead after Liem Taylor intercepted a Fike pass, but the Wildcats came away empty. Fayetteville took a 21-14 lead into halftime as Fike directed an 80-yard drive, capped by the first of Turner’s two rushing scores with 4:02 left in the half.

The Wildcats tied the game at 21-21 by scoring on their opening possession of the second half. McClendon had a couple of pass completions including 13 yards to Alvis and 8 yards to Peyton McKee before hitting McKee again for a 14-yard touchdown with 7:13 left in the third quarter.

A Har-Ber fumble on a muffed punt proved costly later in the quarter as Fayetteville recovered the ball at the Wildcats’ 18. Five plays later Turner scored his second rushing touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 27-21 lead that they would not relinquish.

Turner came up huge by making a leaping grab of a McClendon pass and easily stepping off 13 yards to the end zone for the pick-six with 6:21 left and a 33-21 lead.

“I knew I was going to get one this game,” Turner said. “Watching their film, I knew they were going to throw one over my head. It was just a matter of time.”

Still the Wildcats fought back as McClendon hit McKee for 57-yards and a touchdown with 5:18 left, pulling Har-Ber within 33-27.

After the Wildcats stopped Fayetteville and forced a punt, Har-Ber took over at its own 15 with 1:58 left. McClendon hit Alvis on first down for 25 yards to the 4o, then Brewer carried twice for 19 yards to the Fayetteville 41.

But that was as far as the Wildcats got. Two incompletions and a no-gain set up a fourth and 10, and the Bulldogs roared through to sack McClendon to end the Har-Ber threat and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock.

FOUR DOWNS

• Fike finished the night 9 of 26 passing for 151 yards and the one touchdown to Sategna.

• McClendon was 12 of 25 passing for 268 yards, and both Alvis (4-121) and McKee (4-101) had more than 100 receiving yards for the Wildcats.

• The Fayetteville defense held Har-Ber to just 100 yards on the ground and sacked McClendon 4 times for minus 51 yards.

• Playoff seedings in the 7A-West will not be decided until later today in Little Rock.

