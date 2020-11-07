PREP FOOTBALL: Long drive helps Southside take down Springdale

FORT SMITH -- After a big defensive stand, the Springdale offense took the air out of Fort Smith Southside's rally efforts.

An eight-minute, 92-yard touchdown drive by the Bulldogs clinched victory over the Mavericks 28-23 in 7A-West regular season finale Friday at Jim Rowland Stadium.

The win clinches the sixth seed for Springdale (3-7, 2-5) while Southside (2-8, 1-5) will be the seventh seed. Both teams will be on the road for next week's playoffs

"It was a great win tonight. I had a feeling that this game would be close," Bulldog coach Zak Clark said. "It went down to the wire. It was fun. It has been a while since we won one like this."

Springdale, which ended a five-game losing streak, looked to be in danger of losing the lead at the end of the third quarter as Southside had a first-and-goal at the Bulldog 1 trailing 20-14. A false start penalty moved the ball to the 6 and another 5-yard penalty three plays later left the Mavericks with a fourth-and goal at the Bulldog 8. David's Sorg's pass was just past the reach of tight end Dmitri Lloyd, and Springdale got out of the scoring threat without allowing any points. Springdale got the ball at its 8 with 10 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game.

Then the Bulldogs went to work on a 15-play, 92-yard drive that burned 8:36 of fourth-quarter clock time. Springdale converted one third down and one fourth down in the drive as it ran the ball 14 of the 15 plays.

Quarterback Landon Phipps kept for a 3-yard touchdown with 2:06 left, then hit Davon Sparks for a 2-point conversion to increase the Bulldog lead to 28-14.

"That was the ball game right there," Clark said. "To hold them on fourth down, then drive 92 yards. Our line was just physical on that drive. Our offense has gotten better. When we play clean (no penalties), we play pretty well."

The Mavericks, though, refused to quit, marching 67 yards in 9 plays, capped by Sorg's third touchdown pass, a 5-yard toss to Luke Wyatt (his second of the game) with 1:12 left to cut the lead to 28-21.

Springdale's Gilberto Dominguez recovered the onside kick, and four plays later Phipps went 48 yards backward for a safety running out the final 13 seconds of the clock to set the final score.

"In the end, they made one more play than we did," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "When we get in the red zone, we cannot get turned away. We did some really good things tonight but not enough to win the football game."

The Bulldogs took the game's opening kickoff, and Sparks returned it 48 yards to the Maverick 39. Ten plays later, Phipps kept from a yard out for a 7-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first quarter.

Another long drive led to a 19-yard field goal by Chris Cortez with 11:10 left before halftime.

Southside finally got on track after that field goal.

The Mavericks drove 65 yards in 11 plays, capped by Sorg's 15-yard toss to Luke Wyatt, who dove in the end zone to make the catch. Jackson DeLassus' point after cut the Bulldog advantage to 10-7 with 6:32 left in the second quarter.

A failed onside-kick attempt gave Springdale the ball at its 43, and it scored quickly. Phipps made a 29-yard swing pass to Dominguez to the Maverick 28. Two plays later Sparks scored on a 24-yard run to increase the Bulldog lead to 17-7.

The Mavs answered that quick score with a big-play touchdown of their own. Sorg hit Dmitri Lloyd on a short pass, and Lloyd broke away for a 62-yard touchdown with 3:52 left in the first half to get back within 17-14.

Four Downs

• Three running backs combined for 215 yards rushing to power the Bulldogs past the Mavericks to clinch the sixth seed from the 7A-West.

• Phipps rushed for two scores as Sparks rushed for 80 yards and another score for Springdale.

• Southside still leads the overall series 28-25.

• Next week: Both teams are on the road for the first round of the 7A playoffs -- Springdale travels to Conway while Southside is at North Little Rock.