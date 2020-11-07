Rogers High routs rival Heritage

Christian Francisco (1) of Rogers passes the ball at David Gates Stadium, Rogers,, Arkansas on Friday, November 6, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

ROGERS -- Rogers High easily clinched its sixth consecutive win over rival Rogers Heritage on Friday night, dampening Heritage's senior night with a 49-28 victory.

Fueled by three touchdown connections between senior quarterback Christian Francisco and senior receiver Gavin Pitts, the Mounties (6-2, 3-2 7A-West) put the game out of reach early for the War Eagles (1-9, 0-7).

Rogers High enters the postseason with wins in three of its last four games.

"It feels good for the kids," Roger High coach Mike Loyd said. "It's still a rivalry game, had a great crowd, but we got sloppy a little bit. A win's a win. There's no such thing as an ugly win, so we'll take it."

Francisco and Pitts' first scoring connection didn't come until the first quarter was almost over. With three seconds left, Francisco found Pitts in the end zone on a 3-yard pass.

[GALLERY: Rogers Heritage football hosts Rogers » arkansasonline.com/117rogers/]

They also connected on scoring plays of 59 and 25 yards in the second quarter, helping send Rogers to halftime with a 35-14 lead. Their third scoring play saw Francisco's pass carom off receiver Kade Seldomridge before landing in the hands of Pitts in the end zone.

"They're both seniors; they've played a lot of football together," Loyd said. "We got a couple of deflections and things like that. Sometimes it's better to be lucky."

The Mounties' first-half scoring was aided by a 3-yard run from Seldomridge and a one-play drive that saw Josh Shepherd run 67 yards for the score.

"I think it was a good effort," Loyd said. "I think we got lackadaisical a little bit. The same thing on defense. You jump out to a big lead, some things happen like that."

The highlight of the War Eagles' home finale came with two-and-a-half-minutes left in the second quarter. On fourth and 14 from the Mounties' 30, sophomore quarterback Carter Hensley found receiver Nick Winter for the touchdown.

The teams swapped touchdown drives in four of the last five drives in the first half before going to their locker rooms. That included Hensley connecting with senior receiver Jeb Brown for a 47-yard touchdown.

The Mounties' two second-half scores came from Shepherd, who had touchdown runs of 3 and 31 yards.

Hensley connected with junior running back Eli Craig for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

FOUR DOWNS

• Heritage's Hensley was sacked twice in the first half during their first scoring drive. First by Christian Bruce and then by Trevor Austin.

• Heritage turned the ball over on downs twice in the first half.

• The teams swapped turnovers on the final two drives of the game, with Heritage recovering a Rogers fumble before giving it back with a Hensley interception.

• Heritage attempted two onside kicks in the second half that failed, including one to open the third quarter.

Kade Seldomridge (12) of Rogers at David Gates Stadium, Rogers,, Arkansas on Friday, November 6, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach