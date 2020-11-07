Rick Lee's Breeders' Cup picks

LEE’S LOCK Magical in the Turf

BEST BET Swiss Skydiver in the Distaff

LONG SHOT Front Run the Fed in the Turf Sprint

1 Filly and Mare Sprint. Purse $1,000,000, 7 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

SERENGETI EXPRESS is a multiple Grade I winner who has never been worse than second in four races at 7 furlongs, and she is strictly the one to catch. GAMINE finished a tired third at odds-on favoritism in the Kentucky Oaks, but she has been a dominating winner in all three of her one-turn races. BELL’S THE ONE caught the top selection in the last jump winning a Grade I at Churchill, and she stands a late charge again if the top two selection hook up early.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Serengeti Empress Saez Amoss 3-1

2 Gamine Velazquez Baffert 7-5

9 Bell’s the One Lanerie Pessin 6-1

1 Speech Castellano McCarthy 6-1

3 Come Dancing IOrtiz Martin 8-1

6 Venetian Harbor Franco Baltas 8-1

5 Sconsin Graham Foley 20-1

4 Inthemidstofbiz Esquivel Contreras 30-1

8 Sally’s Curlin Hernandez Roman 20-1

2 Turf Sprint. Purse $1,000,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

FRONT RUN THE FED is only a photo-finish loss from having won four consecutive turf-sprint races, and he should work out an ideal trip under Javier Castellano. IMPRIMIS has crossed the wire first in consecutive graded stake races, and he has won seven of 12 turf-sprints in his career. GOT STORMY has won nearly $2million in her career, and the classy mare is talented enough to defeat males, but must overcome a difficult draw.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Front Run the Fed Castellano Brown 12-1

3 Imprimis IOrtiz Orseno 4-1

12 Got Stormy Gaffalione Casse 7-2

7 Leinster Saez Arnold 4-1

6 Glass Slippers Eaves Ryan 12-1

5 Wet Your Whistle JOrtiz Trombetta 15-1

8 Oleksandra Rosario Drysdale 12-1

10 Bombard Prat Mandella 15-1

1 Big Runnuer Hernandez Garcia 12-1

9 Into Mystic Talamo Walsh 12-1

14 Extravagant Kid Rispoli Walsh 15-1

2 Just Might Hernandez Lovell 30-1

11 Wildman Jack Franco O’Neill 15-1

13 Texas Wedge Geroux Miller 20-1

16 Chaos Theory Velazquez Sadler 15-1

15 Equilateral Dettori Hills 30-1

17 Archidust Santana Asmussen 30-1

18 Bulletproof One Castellano Miller 30-1

3 Dirt Mile. Purse $1,000,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up

KNICKS GO has won consecutive allowance races by a combined 17 lengths, and the two-time winner at Keeneland has shown big improvement since moving to the barn of trainer Brad Cox. COMPLEXITY earned a strong Beyer figure of 110 winning the Kelso at Belmont, but the likely favorite may prove to be a touch vulnerable around two turns. WAR OF WILL won the 2019 Preakness, and the talented colt is back on the main track after running exclusively on turf in 2020.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Knicks Go Rosario Cox 7-2

10 Complexity JOrtiz Brown 2-1

4 War of Will Gaffalione Casse 10-1

2 Sharp Samurai IOrtiz Glatt 15-1

1 Art Collector Hernandez Drury 6-1

9 Mr Freeze Franco Romans 6-1

12 Owendale Geroux Cox 8-1

8 Pirate’s Punch Vargas Forster 20-1

3 Silver Dust Beschizza Calhoun 30-1

6 Mr. Money Saez Calhoun 20-1

7 Rushie Castellano McCarthy 20-1

11 Jesus’ Team Saez D’Angelo 30-1

13 Pingxiang Prat Mori 30-1

4 Filly and Mare Turf. Purse $2,000,000, 1 3/16 miles, turf, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

AUDARYA has a win and a strong third-place finish in consecutive Group I races in France. She is being treated with Lasix for the first time, which is a profitable angle in BC races. RUSHING FALL is unbeaten in three races this season, including two Grade I races, and she has won five of six at Keeneland. MEAN MARY had a four-race winning streak snapped when beaten a neck in the Grade I Diana at Saratoga, but the quick filly is good at extended route distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Audarya Boudot Fanshawe 12-1

6 Rushing Fall Castellano Brown 5-2

4 Mean Mary Saez Motion 7-2

1 Starship Jubilee Geroux Attard 10-1

2 Sistercharlie Velazquez Brown 6-1

10 Civil Union Rosario McGaughey 12-1

5 My Sister Nat JOrtiz Brown 12-1

3 Peaceful Moore O’Brien 12-1

7 Terebellum Dettori Gosden 20-1

9 Harvey’s Lil Goil Alvarado Mott 20-1

14 Cayenne Pepper Foley Harrington 8-1

13 Nay Lady Nay IOrtiz Brown 20-1

8 Mucho Unusual Prat Yakteen 30-1

12 Lady Prancelot Franco Baltas 30-1

5 Sprint. Purse $2,000,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up

YAUPON is an undefeated sprinter exiting a decisive win in the Chick Lang at Pimlico, and he is an exceptionally quick colt who should prove tough to catch. DIAMOND OOPS was a determined winner in the Grade II Phoenix over this track Oct. 2, and his recent works have been strong. C Z ROCKET has finished with energy in five consecutive victories, including two Grade IIs, and the in-form veteran is unbeaten in two races at Keeneland.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Yaupon Rosario Asmussen 7-2

11 Diamond Oops Geroux Biancone 8-1

2 C Z Rocket Saez Miller 7-2

8 Firenze Fire Lezcano Breen 8-1

6 Frank’s Rockette Alvarado Mott 10-1

5 Manny Wah Gaffalione Catalano 30-1

4 Bon Raison Beschizza Sisterson 30-1

15 Lasting Legacy Hernandez Hess 30-1

12 Hog Creek Hustle Lanerie Foley 30-1

7 Whitmore IOrtiz Moquett 15-1

3 Collusion Illusion Prat Glatt 20-1

1 Echo Town Santana Asmussen 20-1

9 Empire of Gold Carroll Eoff 30-1

13 Jasper Prince JOrtiz Mori 30-1

14 Vekoma Castellano Weaver 3-1

6 Mile. Purse $2,000,000, 1 mile, turf, 3-year-olds and up

DIGITAL AGE returns fresh after winning the Grade I Turf Classic at Churchill. He loves to win and has a devastating kick at this distance. FACTOR THIS has used his speed in winning five of his last six races, and cutting back to 8 furlongs may work in his favor. ONE MASTER is a multiple Group I winner in Europe, and she has kept top company and will be treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Digital Age Castellano Brown 8-1

13 Factor This Geroux Cox 8-1

9 One Master Boudot Haggas 12-1

2 Kameko Murphy Balding 6-1

11 Ivar Talamo Lobo 4-1

10 Halladay Saez Pletcher 12-1

12 Uni Rosario Brown 5-1

1 Circus Maximus Moore O’Brien 12-1

8 March to the Arch Gaffalione Casse 15-1

14 Raging Bull JOrtiz Brown 8-1

4 Siskin Keane Lyons 15-1

6 Safe Voyage Hart Quinn 15-1

7 Casa Creed Alvarado Mott 20-1

3 Lope Y Fernandez Dettori O’Brien 30-1

15 Order of Australia Soumillon O’Brien 30-1

7 Distaff. Purse $2,000,000, 11/8 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

SWISS SKYDIVER is a 3-year-old taking on older, but she defeated males in the Preakness last month. She comfortably won the Grade I Alabama this summer at Saratoga and is peaking now. MONOMOY GIRL has won seven Grade I races during her current 10-race winning streak, but she took all of 2019 off and the spacing of her 2020 races hint at a vulnerability against a top class rival. HOROLOGIST was no match for the second selection two starts back at Churchill, but she was very good winning the Beldame at Belmont. She has been vastly improved since moving to the barn of trainer Bill Mott.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Swiss Skydiver Albarado McPeek 2-1

10 Monomoy Girl Geroux Cox 8-5

4 Horologist Alvarado Mott 8-1

2 Harvest Moon Prat Callaghan 12-1

9 Ollie’s Candy Rosario Sadler 10-1

8 Valiance Saez Pletcher 12-1

3 Dunbar Road JOrtiz Brown 12-1

1 Ce Ce Velazquez McCarthy 12-1

7 Point of Honor Castellano Weaver 30-1

6 Lady Kate Gaffalione Kenneally 15-1

8 Turf. Purse $4,000,000, 11/2 miles, turf, 3-year-olds and up

MAGICAL has won five of her last eight races in Europe while competing exclusively in Group I races. She has never carried less weight and is treated with Lasix for the first time. CHANNEL MAKER has parlayed Grade I wins in the Turf Classic and Sword Dancer in New York, and he figures on or near the lead from the start. TARNAWA will be competing against males for the first time, but she has won consecutive Group I races in France. Top connections also have her running on Lasix.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Magical Moore O’Brien 5-2

9 Channel Maker Franco Mott 5-1

3 Tarnawa Soumillon Weld 6-1

6 Lord North Dettori Gosden 8-1

10 Mogul Boudot O’Brien 4-1

1 Arklow Geroux Cox 5-1

7 United Prat Mandella 8-1

8 Red King Rispoli D’Amato 20-1

5 Donjah Lecoeuvre Grewe 30-1

4 Mehdaayih Rosario Gosden 30-1

9 Classic. Purse $6,000,000, 11/4 miles, 3-year-olds and up

TOM’S D’ETAT has rallied to win five of his last seven races, including the Fayette last fall at Keeneland. An expected contentious early pace will work in his favor. IMPROBABLE earned the field’s fastest last race Beyer figure dominating rivals in the Grade I Awesome Again at Santa Anita, and he is another who will benefit from a fast pace. TIZ THE LAW finished second as an odds-on favorite in the Kentucky Derby, which followed one of the most visually impressive wins of the year when he toyed with rivals in the Travers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Tom’s d’Etat Rosario Stall 6-1

8 Improbable IOrtiz Baffert 5-2

2 Tiz the Law Franco Tagg 3-1

9 Authentic Velazquez Baffert 6-1

10 Maximum Security Saez Baffert 7-2

3 By My Standards Saez Calhoun 10-1

7 Global Campaign Castellano Hough 20-1

6 Higher Power Prat Sadler 20-1

1 Tacitus JOrtiz Mott 20-1

5 Title Ready Lanerie Stewart 30-1