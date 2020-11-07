Senators choose Hickey as leader

Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, makes his way to the podium Friday after being elected as the next Senate president pro tempore during an organizational meeting of the Arkansas Senate. Hickey, 54, represents District 11. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Arkansas Senate on Friday elected Sen. Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana as its leader for the upcoming 93rd General Assembly.

Hickey will succeed Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, as president pro tempore in the regular session starting Jan. 11. Hendren has served as the Senate's leader since 2019.

"For the last year, we have been talking about the pro tempore race and I feel like you all have baptized me by basically putting your foot on my head and holding me under water, but that's OK because it's made me stronger," Hickey told senators after they elected him by acclamation.

In Friday's organizational session in advance of the regular session, the Senate voted 24-11 to approve a rule change to require majority party members to chair a Senate select committee, the Joint Budget Committee, Legislative Council and Joint Auditing Committee.

In a voice vote, the Senate rejected a proposed rule change to require a three-fifths vote of the 35-member body, rather than a majority vote, to extract a bill from a committee.

The Senate will be comprised of 28 Republicans and seven Democrats in the 93rd General Assembly.

The senators on the Joint Budget Committee subsequently elected Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, as co-chairman of that committee, which reviews appropriations bills. He succeeds Democratic Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, who had served in the post since 2013.

Asked whether the state can afford more tax cuts in the regular session, Dismang said in a text message to this newspaper that "while we do not have the [general revenue] forecast or the governor's balanced budget yet, I believe there will be some room, as long as we do our job and keep tight reins on any increased spending.

"I will push to further build our long-term reserve, which will help ensure that [the state has] the proper backstop to weather potential future downturns," he said.

Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, opted to chair the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, which considers tax-related legislation, to replace Dismang in that post.

The senators on the Legislative Council elected Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, as co-chairman on the council, to succeed Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers.

Bledsoe decided to chair the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, replacing Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View. In turn, Irvin opted to chair the Senate Education Committee, succeeding Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock.

English said she's "not happy" about no longer being the chair of the Senate Education Committee.

Asked about that, Irvin said, "I am not going to get into that.

"This is seniority and I am down here to make a difference in policy," he said. "I am down here to represent my district. I am down here to make an impact on the citizens of Arkansas and their lives and that's what I am elected to do. I plan to do that and work with everybody in the Senate and the committee to do that."

The senators on the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee elected Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, as co-chairman on the committee, succeeding Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway.

Rapert opted to chair the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, which will consider redrawing the boundaries of the congressional districts in the upcoming session and deciding what, if any, constitutional amendments to refer to voters in the 2022 general election. He replaces Caldwell in that post.

Hickey was making his third bid to be president pro tempore, which is the Senate's leader.

Hickey, 54, has served in the Senate since 2013. He is a retired banker who is in the residential rental business, and also is a former co-chairman of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee

Senate Republicans on Thursday selected Hickey as their nominee to be the president pro tempore over Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning.

In April, the Senate elected Hickey -- with the apparent backing of a coalition of Senate Republicans and Democrats, over Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs -- as the president pro tempore-designate in a secret ballot. Hester had been selected by that body's Republicans as their nominee to be designate. The full Senate's decision in April surprised Hester.

Hickey told senators on Friday that his goal is to make each senator successful to the best of his or her ability, but "especially as the Senate as a whole."

He said he is going to make mistakes.

"What I want to do today is go ahead and apologize to you all for the mistakes that I am going to make and ask that you forgive me.

"But in addition to that, I had a man tell me a long time ago that the only people that are not making mistakes are the ones that are not doing anything, and it is my intention that we as a Senate body do stuff," Hickey said. He said he expects the Senate to have many accomplishments.

As iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another, he said.

"I am not saying that it's fun to sharpen iron. I am not saying that it is easy to sharpen iron. But what I am saying to you is this, that the outcome of that is usually an increase in your assets or even also sometimes the saving of a life, and that's what we do for the constituents of the state of Arkansas," Hickey said.

He said he loves each senator and "with that, I'd say that we get to sharpening iron."

Hester proposed the rule change to require majority party members to chair select committees, the Joint Budget Committee, Legislative Council and Joint Auditing Committee.

Rapert said, "Elections have consequences and I believe the people of this state spoke strongly when they elected a supermajority" in the Senate.

"I think it's actually an affront and an offense to the people of the state of Arkansas who work hard to elect the people that hold these 28 Republican seats to be put in a position in any situation where one of our Republican elected senators cannot serve in leadership in a committee because we have seven Democrats that take those positions," he said.

"I think that is wrong and I think we have an obligation as the majority party of Republicans in this state Senate that we make sure Republicans lead policy in the Senate," Rapert said.

But Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis said, "I would submit to each and every one of you that you decry Washington politics.

"We all hate what goes on and how decisive it is in Washington and we are just bringing that more and more. This is just another step with that towards this in this state," he said.

The chairmen of other Senate committees include:

• City County and Local Affairs -- Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch.

• Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development -- Caldwell.

• Insurance and Commerce -- Hendren

• Judiciary -- Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale.

• Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs -- Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning.

• Rules -- Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale.

• Efficiency -- Hester.

Joint Performance Review -- English.

Joint Energy -- Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville.

Joint Children and Youth -- Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville.

Joint Public Retirement and Social Security Programs -- Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton.