Springdale company looks to develop covid-19 tests

Riley Hunt, a University of Arkansas freshman from Greenville, Ohio, gets a coronavirus test Friday from Erica Nash, a licensed practical nurse with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the state Department of Health inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the Fayetteville campus. The site is new and mainly tests people on campus who are experiencing symptoms. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE -- A biotechnology company is working to develop antigen tests that can detect covid-19 via saliva.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

NOWDiagnostics is in the process of developing antigen tests requiring a drop of saliva and is looking for people with covid-19 to participate in a clinical trial so the company can collect data on how accurate its tests are. Participants must be at least 18 and have proof of a positive PCR test, said Beth Cobb, director of operations at NOWDiagnostiscs.

Participants must have experienced their first symptoms within six days. They will be compensated $50.

"We're pushing really hard to get our sensitivity to the point where as soon as onset of symptoms happen, we get positive results on the test," Kevin Clark, chief executive officer at NOWDiagnostics.

Clark said the goal is to make the tests widely available and affordable. The company is able to produce 200,000 and 800,000 tests per month at its manufacturing facility in Springdale with a goal of soon being able to produce 2 million tests per month.

People who would like to participate in the clinical trial may call (844) 966-4530 or email clinicaltrials@nowdx.com.

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 1,390 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased by about 1,040 the week before.

Washington County had 12,325 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 11,717 on Oct. 31. Active cases increased from 621 to 781. Cases as of Friday included 10,941 confirmed cases and 1,384 probable cases.

Benton County had 9,226 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 8,441 on Oct. 31. Active cases increased from 639 to 927. Cases as of Friday included 672 confirmed cases and 255 probable cases.

A total of 100,362 PCR tests and 3,876 antigen tests been done among Benton County residents, while 109,505 PCR tests and 8,434 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen at all of its local county health units. The department has heath units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 17,389 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,260 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 22,408 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 21,227 PCR tests and 941 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 62 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, nine more than the previous Thursday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The highest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients the region was 113 patients on July 7.

Thirty-two patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 188 new virus cases in the past week. They reported 143 cases the week before.

Rogers Public Schools had 265, an increase of 66 within the past week. The district had 843 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website. The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 406, an increase of 78 in the past week, according to the district's website. Springdale had 987 students in quarantine and 61 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive.

Bentonville's School District had 143 covid-19 cases, an increase of 17 since in the past week, according to the district's website. The district had 490 students and 21 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district had 150 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus as of Friday, an increase of 27 in the past week. Fifty staff and/or faculty and 318 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.