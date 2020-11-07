Tools & Toys: Sodapup and Crown & Paw

Sodapup

What's to love: Keep pets occupied during the holidays. Sodapup makes durable dog toys and treat dispensers in fun themes. How about a baked turkey-shaped treat dispenser or gingerbread cookie chew toy for the dog that likes to chew?

What does it do: Sodapup specializes in toys for dogs that are chewers. They are made in the United States out of a safe proprietary formula. The company says there are three compounds they use for the toys: "Original for super chewers, Puppy for the tender mouths of teething pups and Magnum ... for dogs that destroy everything!" Prices vary. Visit Sodapup.com for more information.

Crown and Paw

What's to love: If you see your dog as a superhero or your cat as the queen of the castle, the company Crown and Paw will bring that vision to life with by creating a unique portrait of your pet.

What does it do: At their website, crownandpaw.com, there are many themes to select from including Renaissance-type portraits, film and television stars, sports and jobs. Select one of more than 100 costumes for Fido or Tiger that best expresses their personality and upload a close-up, well-focused eye-level photo of your pet. The end result, once approved, can be printed on canvas, as a poster, blanket or phone case, along with several other options. Prices depend on what product is selected.