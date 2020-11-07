Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

TENNESSEE Jarrett Guarantano (83-153-3, 914 yards, 6 TD) has had an up-and-down career, and he's currently in another lull. Guarantano, who is ninth in pass efficiency in the SEC and 11th with 182.8 passing yards per game, had six turnovers in a two-game span before a turnover-free day vs. Alabama. Brian Maurer, J.T. Shrout and Harrison Bailey have played one series apiece.

ARKANSAS Feleipe Franks (105-159-3, 1,213 yards, 11 TD) has thrown 1 INT in the last four games, on a tipped pass. He's sixth in the SEC with 242.6 passing ypg and 66% completions, and fifth with a 149.18 rating. Franks ran for a career-high 91 yards last week. He's held the ball too long and taken a few sacks the past couple of games, but not throwing picks in the process.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

TENNESSEE The Volunteers split up the bulk of their carries between Eric Gray (79-355, 2 TD, 71 ypg) and Ty Chandler (62-275, 2, 55 ypg), who rank eighth and 10th, respectively, in the SEC in ypg. Chandler, a 5-11, 205-pound senior, ranks 9th at UT with 3,043 all-purpose yards. Gray, a 5-10, 205-pound sophomore, has 7 total TD in his last 7 games and is averaging 98.1 ypg in that span.

ARKANSAS Senior Rakeem Boyd (51-188, 2 TD) is coming off his ninth career 100-yard game, boosting his yards per carry up to 3.7 in the process. He's still trailing Trelon Smith (61-251, 4.1 ypc) for the team lead after missing 1 1/2 games with an injury. The Razorbacks piled up their best run day of the season with 222 yards at Texas A&M, with a big boost from Feleipe Franks, who notched their first two 20-plus yard runs of the season.

ADVANTAGE None

Receivers/tight ends

TENNESSEE Freshman Jalin Hyatt (5-134, 1 TD) averages a hefty 26.8 ypc. He leads all SEC freshmen with 3 catches of 30-plus yards. 6-2 Josh Palmer (19-295, 4), who has caught 4-plus passes in all but one game, and 6-2 Brandon Johnson (13-155) are top targets along with RB Eric Gray (16-123, 1), Ramel Keyton (7-59) and Velus Jones Jr. (9-58). Princeton Fant (3-28) is the top TE target.

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (26-366, 4 TD) has moved into the upper stratosphere. He's 5th in SEC receiving ypg (91.5). Mike Woods (18-220, 1) provides key catches, along with De'Vion Warren (12-253, 3, 21.1 ypc). TEs Hudson Henry (12-75, 1) and Blake Kern (8-92) are improving. Tyson Morris (4-39, 1) scored last week. Trey Knox (4-33) has been quiet with no catches the past 3 games.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

TENNESSEE The highly regarded unit hasn't met expectations yet in 2020. LG Trey Smith and RG Cade Mays were preseason All-Americans. Mays is a former Sam Pittman signee at Georgia and one of four 5-star signees, along with Smith, LT Wanya Morris and RT Darnell Wright. The unit, with 13 at 310-plus pounds, combines for 141 career starts. C Brandon Kennedy transferred from Alabama.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks did more mixing last week, with Ty Clary getting work at C after Ricky Stromberg missed practice due to quarantine. LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham and RT Noah Gatlin have started at those spots all 5 games. Beaux Limmer and Clary have shared starts at RG. Dalton Wagner is expected back after missing the A&M game for an undisclosed reason.

ADVANTAGE Tennessee

DEFENSE

Line

TENNESSEE Jeremy Pruitt is coaching the position unit after firing Jimmy Brumbaugh after 4 games. The Vols use even and odd fronts. DEs Matthew Butler (18, 1 sack, 2 hurries, 1 PBU) and LaTrell Bumphus (14, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry) have started every game. Elijah Simmons (7, 1 PBU) started 2 games at NT, Aubrey Solomon (9) the last 3. Darel Middleton (7, 2 PBU) and Kurott Garland (8) rotate in.

ARKANSAS The Hogs struggled to reach the QB last week. Jonathan Marshall (19, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry) has been most consistent. Dorian Gerald (5, 1.5 sacks) should be healthier at DE with Zach Williams (19, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack), Eric Gregory (13, 1.5 sacks, 1 hurry), Julius Coates (7, 1 sack, 1 hurry) and Mataio Soli (4). Isaiah Nichols (9, 1 PBU), Xavier Kelly (5) and Taurean Carter (3, 1 PBU) rotate at DT.

ADVANTAGE Tennessee

Linebackers

TENNESSEE The Vols' standout is 6-2, 225-pound WLB Henry To'o To'o (33, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 hurry). Edge player Deandre Johnson (12, 3.5 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 FF) was SEC defensive lineman of the week after the opener with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Quavaris Crouch (28, 1 hurry, 1 FF) and Kivon Bennett (15, 2.5 TFL, 2 hurries, 1 FR) also factor in the rotation.

ARKANSAS The top unit of Grant Morgan (58, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PBU) and Bumper Pool (50, 4 TFL, 4 PBU) are making plays all over, but not as many big-impact plays last week, particularly in the pass game. Hayden Henry (17, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU) didn't get as much run as the week before. Andrew Parker (3), Deon Edwards (1 FR) and Jackson Woodard (1) are in support.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

TENNESSEE The team's leading tackler is safety Trevon Flowers (35, 2 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 FF), who is paired with Jaylen McCollough (22, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) in the middle of the field. Senior Shawn Shamburger (9) is the top "star" with Doneiko Slaughter (8, 1 TFL) in reserve. The top cornerbacks are Alontae Taylor (17, 2 PBU), Bryce Thompson (19, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR) and Kenneth George (23, 6 PBU).

ARKANSAS The absence of S Jalen Catalon (46, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR) for 3 quarters last week weakened the Hogs' zone. Joe Foucha (24, 2 INT, 1 PBU), Simeon Blair (16, 2 PBU), Myles Mason (10) and Myles Slusher (6) have been OK. Top CBs Montaric Brown (9, 1 TFL, 1 INT), Hudson Clark (23, 3 INT), Greg Brooks Jr. (23, 3 TFL, 2 INT) and LaDarrius Bishop (6) weren't as sharp vs. A&M.

ADVANTAGE None

Special teams

TENNESSEE Tennessee PK Brent Cimaglia (2 of 4 FG, 15 of 15 PAT) was a consensus preseason All-SEC pick. His career 75.4 FG% (43 of 57) is 2nd in UT history. Brooks Paxton (43.2) has helped the Vols to No. 27 in net punting (40.6) with 19 of 25 punts either fair caught or inside the 20. He has 15 touchbacks on 21 KOs. Velus Jones Jr. averages 23.3 yards per KOR and Eric Gray has a 20-yard punt return.

ARKANSAS A.J. Reed (5 of 7 FG, 12 of 12 PAT) missed two FGs (48, 49) last week. P Reid Bauer (44.1) seems to have overtaken George Caratan (45.4), though No. 85 net punting (35.2) is subpar. Vito Calvaruso has 12 touchbacks on 22 KOs after a good week. Arkansas has one KOR and one punt return on the season for 9 yards total.

ADVANTAGE Tennessee

Intangibles

TENNESSEE The Volunteers are sure to throw some wrinkles on both sides of the ball and special teams as they enjoyed an open date while the Razorbacks were traveling to Texas A&M last week. The early season hype ginned up with a 2-0 start and 8-game win streak has dissipated with three lopsided losses. Offensive line and QB play must improve for Tennessee to turn its season around like last season.

ARKANSAS Arkansas fans created a big atmosphere at Razorback Stadium that played a role in the upset of Ole Miss three weeks ago. The weather is expected to be sunny and clear, setting up near ideal conditions for another crowd of 16,500. Sam Pittman's familiarity with the preferences and schemes of UT offensive coordinator Jim Chaney should be a plus for the Hogs.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas