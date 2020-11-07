Workshop on writing set Dec. 1

Author and publisher Janis F. Kearney, a native of southeast Arkansas, will conduct a free, virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Dec. 1.

The community is invited to hear writers read aloud stories they developed in the GetSmART! writing workshops and learn more about the art of writing from Kearney, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council.

Ten writers will read their works during "Writing Out Loud: Sharing Our Stories," the last of Kearney's free webinars.

For the Dec. 1 workshop, each writer will share their story about "The One Who Got Away." Stories are about 3 to 5 minutes each.

The webinar will end with a Q&A session and evaluation of the work.

A native of Gould, Kearney is the founder of Writing our World Publishing, or "Wow! Publishing." She served the last five years of Bill Clinton's presidency as the personal diarist to President Clinton.

Registration to the writing workshop is limited and must be made through email at janet.perkins@arkansas.gov. or at ArkansasArts.org. Details: Janet Perkins, (501) 324-9775.