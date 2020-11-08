14 websites look local; they're not

The Nov. 2 Outtakes column in Arkansas Business caught our attention.

Under the headline "Fake News? Not Precisely, But It's Definitely Not Local," http://arkansasonline.com/118papertrails/ columnist Kyle Massey writes about a group of 14 websites with names like North Little Rock Times, Fayetteville Standard, Pulaski Times, Upper Delta News and Hot Springs Times that at first glance might seem like hometown news outlets.

They aren't.

These sites have no reporters, editors or presence in the areas they claim to serve. They're part of Metric Media Foundation, which operates about 1,300 similar, largely automated websites across the country attempting to target markets once served by local newspapers and run by former Illinois television reporter Brian Timpone.

"They sure like to glom onto these newspaper-sounding names," Massey says in an interview last week. "They take these names as though they are trusted and long-serving outlets."

He even found a site called Arkansas Business Daily, run by a Metric Media affiliate, that has nothing to do with Arkansas Business.

Massey, whose beats include media and energy, started digging into the matter after an Oct. 18 New York Times report on the websites. Among the things the Times discovered was that some articles posted at the sites, though not outright false, were influenced by outside sources while appearing to be local.

The Times report says stories are "built not on traditional journalism but on propaganda ordered up by dozens of conservative think tanks, political operatives, corporate executives and public-relations professionals." Often, articles are reported by freelance writers who don't live in the area.

In his column, Massey spoke with Mike McNeill, owner of magnoliareporter.com, which covers news, sports and entertainment in south Arkansas and features local advertisers.

"They have no physical presence in the community," McNeill said of the Metric Media sites. "They have no local employees. They have little or no news generated from the community."

While a few articles from Metric Media sites have gained traction in other parts of the country, it doesn't seem that the Arkansas sites have generated much interest. Most appear to be untended, generic, online desert islands made up to look newsy.

A quick spin around some of them reveals that many have not been significantly updated in weeks. Several prominently feature the same article about Joe Biden's tax plan, another about a Washington-based think tank's grading of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's fiscal management, months-old crime reports and covid-19-related stories from August.

"They don't seem to have much of an audience," Massey says.

