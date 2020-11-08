1,598 virus infections added to state's total

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas saw its second-highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases Saturday, a day that set records for the number of active cases and hospitalizations.

The number of cases rose by 1,598 Saturday, a one-day increase second only to the record 1,870 cases reported Friday. Thursday now marks the third-highest day for new cases, with a then-record 1,548.

The previous record for number of cases in a single day was 1,337, reported Oct. 23.

"Our rising cases are still of great concern," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. "This virus travels darkly and silently through our communities. We all have to protect each other, and we need everyone to pull together. A united Arkansas is what will win this fight."

The number of active cases Saturday rose to 12,152 after 738 were added to the count. That broke Friday's record of 11,414 active cases.

Saturday also marked the first time that reported active cases in Arkansas have been above 10,000 for four consecutive days.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said the nearly 1,600 new cases reported Saturday were "the continuation of an alarmingly rapid rise in the number of cases in Arkansas." She said people should be taking precautions in advance of the coming holidays.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Saturday that 1,278 cases were confirmed from polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. An additional 320 probable cases were diagnosed with less-sensitive antigen tests.

Of the confirmed cases, 125 were said to be in correctional facilities.

Benton County, in Northwest Arkansas, saw the highest number of new cases by county, with 134; followed by Pulaski County with 132; Washington County with 120; Craighead County with 116; and Sebastian County with 71.

More than 120,000 people in Arkansas have now been diagnosed with the virus.

Twelve more Arkansans have died from the virus, according to the Health Department, raising the state's reported death toll to 2,068.

Sixteen more people were hospitalized with covid-19 Saturday, raising the state's total to 722. There were 106 people on ventilators, down one from Friday.

The number of hospitalizations as of Saturday topped Friday's record of 706.

Dillaha noted that rises in deaths and hospitalizations usually follow increases in new cases.

"I believe that the numbers of deaths are going to greatly increase as a result of this number of cases," she said. "We need to be aware of that and know that the actions we take now could save lives in the future."

Covid-19 is the third-leading cause of death in the state, behind cancer and heart attacks, but ahead of strokes, diabetes, suicide, car crashes, pneumonia and the flu, according to Hutchinson.

Dillaha said hospitals in the state are already stretched thin, and that with a high number of traveling nurses, Arkansas competes with surrounding states for staffing.

Similarly, Hutchinson on Wednesday warned of a potential strain on the state's hospitals as the week saw the highest one-day increases in new cases since the pandemic began.

Dillaha said she was concerned that the onset of flu season could lead to more people being hospitalized, exacerbating the situation.

"It is my hope that by people social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings that we would have a lesser flu season. ... However, given the fact that our covid-19 cases are increasing greatly, it leads me to believe that people are not social distancing or wearing cloth face coverings, so they will also be vulnerable to the flu," she said.

Health officials have encouraged Arkansans to get their flu shots to help lessen the strain on hospitals.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson outlined his "winter strategy" to contain the virus, which includes better enforcement of the state Department of Health's rules for bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as a stepped-up campaign urging residents to take precautions such as washing hands and wearing masks in public places.

Hutchinson said he plans to continue the state's contact tracing efforts, test more than 6% of Arkansas' population for the virus each month and begin planning to distribute a vaccine once one is approved.

As of Saturday, there had been 58,815 PCR tests conducted in Arkansas this month, and 9,000 antigen tests.