Airlines creating incentives to drive sales during covid

Airlines are getting creative with how they can still make some money off grounded travelers. From meals to designer clothes, here is a selection of things airlines are selling to make ends meet.

Qantas Airways recently sold 1,000 of its stocked bar carts for more than $1,400 each, throwing in its business-class pajama sets and first-class blankets to entice its loyal flier base in Australia. The airline sold out of the "pre-loved" galley carts in hours, and it said in a statement that the "half carts" were "stocked with a range of items from champagne and Australian red and white wine to Tim Tams, PJs and an exclusive-to-Qantas First Class Sheridan throw."

Since the success of the sold-out bar carts, Qantas has started selling leisurewear designed by Australian fashion designer Martin Grant. The collection includes "cashmere sweaters, a hoodie, sweatshirts, T-shirts and a beach tote" ranging from $150 to $425. The items are available online via Qantas' Rewards Store and can be bought with points or cash.

Airline food vendors are looking to reach more customers, too. United's first-class nuts provider, GNS Foods, is selling its fancy mixed nuts online. The Texas-based company provided United's first-class Premium Nut Mixes until March when the airline removed the food from all flights to reduce contact between flight crew and passengers.

Elite Status nuts, a blend of whole cashews and whole almonds, and the first-class nut mix, a blend of cashews, almonds, pecans and pistachios, both start at $24 for a two-pound bag, and they ship free within the United States.

Finnair will begin selling its business-class in-flight meals in Finnish grocery stores. A Finnair spokesperson told The Washington Post that its "menu" will start with Nordic-Japanese main course options like "Finnish reindeer and beef in teriyaki-radish sauce," smoked fish and mushroom risotto, and roasted carrots with blue cheese mousse, for $7 to $15 per dish.

Thai Airways, which filed for bankruptcy in May, opened a diner inside its Bangkok headquarters, complete with plane seats and cabin-theme decor.

Singapore Air also will repurpose an Airbus A380 as a runway restaurant serving up in-flight meals, as well as allowing customers to buy first- and business-class meal packages to enjoy at home.