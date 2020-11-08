Area Democrats cheer Biden, Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris holds hands with former Vice President Joe Biden as they celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Holding Harris's right hand is her husband, Doug Emhoff. (AP / Andrew Harnik )

"We did it," vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted to Joe Biden on Saturday afternoon as she shared a video of her congratulating Biden, and the happiness was shared by Jefferson County Democrats as well.

Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, claimed victory over President Donald Trump on Saturday after Pennsylvania was called for him by several media outlets. A win in that state would cause him to cross the 270 Electoral College votes needed to become the 46th president of the United States.

History was made, as Harris is on track to become the nation's first female vice president. She'd also be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the vice presidency.

"Since the beginning of time, it's been said that a woman's place is in the house," said Pine Bluff City Council Member Joni Alexander. "I guess they were right."

Alexander's response offered a new meaning to the once-common assertions that women should focus on housekeeping and raising children, as opposed to working outside the home -- let alone the White House.

When Biden selected Harris as his running mate in August, Mayor Shirley Washington told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the moment was the culmination of sacrifices and movements for freedom and equality that have defined entire generations. On Saturday, she reiterated the groundbreaking nature of the election.

"This has been a historic election," Washington said. "A record number of Americans have voted. A new president has been elected, as well as the first Black, South Asian, female vice president. Now, as our country continues to face unprecedented challenges, we must all accept the results and move forward in unity. The city joins with voices across the nation in wishing President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the very best. Their success will ultimately benefit the nation, including communities like the City of Pine Bluff."

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Patricia Royal Johnson, who is the head of the Jefferson County Democratic Party Committee, said she believes Biden is the right person to restore America's stature both at home and abroad.

"Joe Biden is the one," said Johnson. "Donald Trump has been, probably in my lifetime, the worst president and very divisive. I believe Joe Biden can and will bring us back together."

Johnson said she was pleased that Harris stood to make history, as she has been a good running mate.

"This election is showing that the majority of the people want togetherness and to be united because this is the United States and we have not been united," said Johnson. "This election has shown us it is not going to be just one group of people. Joe Biden is letting us know that he is going to work with everybody, and he wants everybody to come together."

Ted Davis, former chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Party and a current member of the Jefferson County Election Commission, said he was excited and pleased by the outcome.

"When I think about where we are, I think America has taken a stand against the ugliness that has plagued our country for the last three years," said Davis. "It's an opportunity for all of us to heal and to work together, to make the best community that we possibly can in our community and in America."

Michael John Gray, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said the election showed that the nation had come together "to choose a path of kindness, decency, and respect."

"This is a path that includes all Americans -- Democrats, Republicans, and independents," he said. "We have voted to take a stand against the ugliness that has plagued our country for far too long. People of all backgrounds and all walks of life faced this moment head-on and chose to rise to the challenge. Our country now has a chance to heal, to come together, and to build toward a better future."

Not everyone was happy about the outcome. The Pine Bluff Commercial hosted a question-and-answer survey on Facebook for residents after the announcement of Biden's projected victory, and residents responded with their opinions concerning the Democrat and his running mate.

"This election is riddled with fraud and illegal practices," said Shannon Yancey Williamson. "This is a sad day in America. Biden and Harris will run this country into the ground."

Curtis Law said he believes the selection of Biden and Harris could change after the Electoral College votes are cast. "It can change," he said. "It has several times."

Davis said history has been made and that people of all races and religions have come together and made a conscious decision for the best-qualified people to run the United States.

"The people have spoken," said Johnson. "A good choice was made; America has spoken, and I'm happy with the choice."