Back from injury, Conway junior not taking things for granted

Perhaps more than most of us, Conway’s Jaiden Thomas looks forward to 2021.

The 5-9 junior combo guard saw her 2020 crash well before COVID-19 when, in early January, a fluke play in the final nonconference game of the season resulted in her tearing an ankle tendon.

Her sophomore season — during which she was averaging 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists — ended before the 6A-Central Conference schedule began.

But now she’s back — 100 percent — and ready to move on.

Thomas is the River Valley & Ozark Edition’s Girls Basketball Player to Watch for 2020-21.

“I expect Jaiden to be right there in every stat, every game,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “Jaiden is our most experienced player. She played as a freshman, so in years, she really is a senior. She has the most experience on our team this year.”

• • •

In that fateful game on Jan. 3, Thomas was dribbling the ball while the clock ran down at Marion. With 1.6 seconds left, a Marion player tried to make a steal when Thomas’ tendon popped.

And just like that, her season was done.

“I realized how much I really did love being on the floor and how much of a blessing it is to be able to run up and down the court,” Thomas said. “I remember feeling so frustrated. In the grand scheme of things, that was a minor injury, but it gave me a reality check. I can’t take things for granted.”

Thomas’ surgery was successful, and Hutchcraft said she thought Thomas was in better shape than ever heading into her junior campaign.

“Because of COVID-19, we spent basically our whole offseason at home, so there was a lot of responsibility on our players to work at home,” the coach said. “When Jaiden came back and walked through that door, I thought, ‘My gosh, she looks like a college basketball player right now.’

“That goes back to what makes her special. She can be at home and be disciplined enough to put in the work. She looks really, really good.”

• • •

Basketball is in Thomas’ genes. Her late grandfather, Danny Thomas, starred at Hendrix College in Conway. Her late aunt, Dandra Thomas, one of the best players in Conway High School history, finished her career at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Jaiden Thomas’ parents, Mario Thomas and the former Micaela Hopper, starred at UCA. Hutchcraft was a teammate of Hopper’s there.

Hutchcraft remembers baby-sitting her future star in the coaches’ offices at the Farris Center.

“We would all take turns,” she remembered. “Micaela missed a year and came back and played when Jaiden was a baby.”

Hutchcraft said Jaiden Thomas has developed into an all-around player.

“Honestly, she is good at everything,” the coach said. “There’s not one skill that she’s not good at. She’s a good passer, a good shooter, good at seeing the floor, a good rebounder. But I think the thing that sets her apart from most is she’s a great teammate, and she has a really high basketball IQ.”

Mario and Micaela Thomas coached their third-grade daughter on a summer team called The Dazzlers. Then second-grader Chloe Clardy, now one of the most highly recruited sophomores in the country, was a teammate of Jaiden’s.

“Mario and Micaela did a great job of bringing them to all our [CHS] games,” Hutchcraft said. “They’d be in the locker room with us; they’d be ball girls. They were so tiny, but I can remember thinking that these two are going to be so good. Now they seem like grown women.”

Added Jaiden Thomas: “It seems like so long ago when we wanted to be Lady Cats, and now we’re here.”

Hutchcraft called Thomas “an old-school player and an old-school kid” — outdoorsy, not big into social media, hardworking, the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave.

Thomas has offers from UCA, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Texas State, Harding and Tulsa, and has drawn interest from Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hutchcraft said she has over a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom. Thomas has been involved in Caring Cats and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Wherever she lands, she said she hopes to major in biology with an eye toward a career as a physical therapist or as a physician’s assistant in orthopedics.

Her cousin, the UCA quarterback Breylin Smith, helped Thomas through her injury and rehabilitation. He, too, sustained a season-ending injury in 2018 and had a successful return last fall.

“He was able to help her through the mental side of things,” Hutchcraft said. “She watched him go through that, and he was able to help her see her way through.”

While the injury was devastating at the time, Thomas said, she can now see it from a different perspective.

“I do feel mentally more mature,” she said. “I feel like I understand the importance of working hard every single day in practice, every single game. You don’t know when your last game may be. I realized I just need to play for the Lord and for the sake of my ability and because I can, and of course, I play for every other girl on my team who’s right there in the fight with me.

“I do think I’ve come a long way and that the injury ultimately has helped me.”