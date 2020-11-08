Backers note Harris' moves in shattering barriers

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands with her husband Douglas Emhoff during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Kamala Harris on Saturday stood to make history as the first Black woman projected to be vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

The 56-year-old senator from California, who is also expected to become the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America. Her Black identity has allowed her to speak in personal terms in a year of reckoning over police brutality and what some see as systemic racism.

Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the past two decades, serving as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden chose her as his running mate.

Biden's running mate selection carried added significance because he will likely be the oldest president ever inaugurated, turning 78 later this month, and hasn't committed to seeking a second term in 2024.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Harris often framed her candidacy as part of the legacy of pioneering Black women who came before her, including educator Mary McLeod Bethune; civil-rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer; and Rep. Shirley Chisholm, who in 1972 was the first Black candidate to seek a major party's presidential nomination.

Harris recalled hearing Chisholm speak in 1971 at a Black cultural center in Berkeley, Calif., that she frequented as a young girl. "Talk about strength!" Harris wrote in her memoir.

"We're not often taught their stories," Harris said in August as she accepted her party's vice presidential nomination. "But as Americans, we all stand on their shoulders."

"Yes, sister, sometimes we may be the only one that looks like us walking in that room," she told a largely Black audience in Fort Worth. "But the thing we all know is we never walk in those rooms alone -- we are all in that room together."

That history was on Sara Twyman's mind recently as she watched Harris campaign in Las Vegas and wore a sweatshirt featuring the senator's name alongside Chisholm.

"It's high time that a woman gets to the highest levels of our government," said Twyman, who is 35 and Black.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/118harrisbio/]

Despite the excitement surrounding Harris, she and Biden likely face steep challenges, including deepening racial tensions in the U.S. in the wake of a series of police killings of Black Americans and a pandemic that has taken a disproportionate toll on people of color.

Harris' past work as a prosecutor has prompted skepticism among progressives and young voters who are looking to her to back sweeping institutional change instead of incremental measures in policing, drug policy and more.

Jessica Byrd, who leads the Movement for Black Lives' Electoral Justice Project and The Frontline, a multiracial coalition effort to galvanize voters, said she plans to engage in the rigorous organizing work needed to push Harris and Biden toward more progressive policies.

"I deeply believe in the power of Black women's leadership, even when all of our politics don't align," Byrd said. "I want us to be committed to the idea that representation is exciting and it's worthy of celebration and also that we have millions of Black women who deserve a fair shot."

Harris was the second Black woman elected to the Senate. Her colleague Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is also Black, said her very presence makes the institution "more accessible to more people," and he suggested she would accomplish the same with the vice presidency.

'VOICES LIKE OURS'

Harris was born in 1964 to two parents active in the civil-rights movement. Shyamala Gopalan, from India, and Donald Harris, from Jamaica, met at the University of California, Berkeley, then a hotbed of 1960s activism. They divorced when Harris and her sister were girls, and Harris was raised by her late mother, whom she considers the most important influence in her life.

Kamala is Sanskrit for "lotus flower," and Harris gave nods to her Indian heritage throughout the campaign, including with a callout to her "chitthis," a Tamil word for a maternal aunt, in her first speech as Biden's running mate.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said Harris' power comes not just from her life experience but also from the people she already represents. California is the nation's most populous and one of its most diverse states; nearly 40% of people are Hispanic, and 15% are Asian.

In Congress, Harris and Jayapal have teamed up on bills to ensure legal representation for Muslims targeted by President Donald Trump's 2017 travel ban and to extend rights to domestic workers.

"That's the kind of policy that also happens when you have voices like ours at the table," said Jayapal, who in 2016 was the first South Asian woman elected to the U.S. House. Harris won election to the Senate that same year.

Harris' mother raised her daughters with the understanding the world would see them as Black women, Harris has said, and that is how she describes herself today.

She attended Howard University, one of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities, and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's first sorority created by and for Black women. She campaigned regularly at HBCUs and tried to address the concerns of young Black men and women eager for strong efforts to dismantle systemic racism.

INSPIRING OTHERS

Victory for Harris could usher more Black women and people of color into politics.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who considers Harris a mentor, views Harris' success through the lens of her own identity as the granddaughter of a sharecropper.

"African Americans are not far removed from slavery and the horrors of racism in this country, and we're still feeling the impacts of that with how we're treated and what's happening around this racial uprising," she said. Harris' candidacy "instills a lot of pride and a lot of hope and a lot of excitement in what is possible."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3lpFE19T78]

Harris is married to a Jewish man, Doug Emhoff, whose children from a previous marriage call her "Momala." The excitement about her candidacy extends to women across races. Emhoff is poised to make history of his own as the first second gentlemen.

Friends Sarah Lane and Kelli Hodge, each with three daughters, took all six girls to a Harris rally in Phoenix in the race's closing days. "This car is full of little girls who dream big. Go Kamala!" read a sign taped on the car's trunk.

Lane, a 41-year-old attorney who is of Hispanic and Asian heritage, volunteered for Biden and Harris, her first time working for a political campaign. Asked why she took her daughters, ages 6, 9 and 11, to see Harris, she answered, "I want my girls to see what women can do."

Information for this article was contributed by Kathleen Ronayne and Kat Stafford of The Associated Press; and by Lisa Lerer and Sydney Ember of The New York Times.

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves to the crowd as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, villagers prepare placards featuring U.S. democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, as they prepare to celebrate should the Democratic Party win the presidential elections, in Painganadu a neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, California Attorney General Kamala Harris is embraced by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, after taking the oath of office as state Supreme Court chief justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye looks on at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, Calif. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during the vice presidential debate at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP, File)